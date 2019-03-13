Ryanair : Launches 2019 Charity Partnerships

Ryanair, Europe's No. 1 airline, today (13 Mar) launched its international charity partnerships for 2019, supporting ISPCC Childline as its Irish chosen charity partner, and Pequeño Deseo as its European chosen charity partner.

ISPCC Childine, Chosen Irish Charity Partner - Ryanair is partnering with ISPCC Childline for a fourth consecutive year, having already donated more than €350,000 to date. Over 90% of ISPCC Childline funding is raised through corporate and individual donations, and this partnership will allow Ryanair customers to again support this worthy cause through a number of fundraising initiatives over the next year.

Pequeño Deseo, Chosen European Charity Partner - Ryanair has selected Pequeño Deseo (meaning 'Little Wishes') as its 2019 chosen European charity partner. A Spanish non-profit organisation, it supports sick children by making their wishes come true. Through this new partnership, Ryanair and its customers will support key fundraising and awareness initiatives throughout the year across Spain.

Ryanair's Chief Marketing Officer, Kenny Jacobs said:

'We are excited to launch our 2019 charity partnerships, working with ISPCC Childline for a fourth successive year, and announcing Pequeño Deseo as our new chosen European charity partner. Customers will be able to support these projects both online and offline through a number of fantastic initiatives and campaigns throughout the year.

In Ireland, we are delighted to partner once again with ISPCC Childline. Over the past three years, we have launched a number of initiatives to support ISPCC Childline, including our Design A Plane competition, The Great Christmas Giveaway, a summer holiday competition on TV3, and many more, and we look forward to even more great activities over the next year to raise essential funds for this important cause. In Spain, we are launching a brand new partnership with Pequeño Deseo, and look forward to a year of exciting fundraising activities in support of the work done by this vital children's charity, in Spain.'

ISPCC CEO, John Church said:

'ISPCC CEO John Church said: 'Ryanair's incredible support of Childline over the past three years, donating over €350,000, has helped keep Childline listening to children 24 hours a day, every day. We are thrilled to continue the partnership in 2019 and look forward to unique and exciting initiatives taking place.

'We are delighted that Ryanair's funding will directly help to train volunteers to listen to, support and empower children who contact Childline, through Ryanair's sponsorship of a Childline volunteer training course currently taking place.

'The generosity of Ryanair, its staff and customers, is making a real difference for children and young people across Ireland by ensuring they always have somewhere they can turn - whether they are upset, lonely, traumatised, or simply wish to chat about their day. Ryanair, its staff and customers will be a part of every call Childline answers in 2019.'

Pequeño Deseo's Director, Cristina Cuadrado said:

'In Pequeño Deseo, we work so that all children with serious illnesses can see their greatest wish fulfilled, and feel happier and stronger in order to face their treatments with more energy. Fulfilling a wish generates many positive emotions that directly affect the well-being and physical improvement of the children we work with.

We are very happy that Ryanair chose us as their charity partner to continue bringing joy and magic to sick children. We are enormously grateful to all their crew and customers for their continued support and generosity.'