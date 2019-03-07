Log in
Ryanair : Launches Belfast Winter 19 Schedule

0
03/07/2019 | 10:33am EST

Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, today (7 Mar) launched its Belfast Winter schedule (2019), with 9 routes which will deliver 850,000 customers p.a. at Belfast Airport.

Ryanair's Belfast W19 schedule will deliver:

  • 9 routes to Alicante (3 pw), Bergamo (2), Berlin Schonefeld (2), Krakow (3), Lanzarote (1), London Stansted (2), Malaga (3), Manchester (2) & Tenerife South (2)
  • 850,000 customers p.a.
  • 640* 'on-site' jobs p.a.

Ryanair will reduce its Belfast schedule in winter 2019 due to the weak UK market, and UK Air Passenger Duty (APD), which is currently payable at both airports on domestic routes (£26).

Belfast consumers and visitors can now book their holidays as far out as March 2020, enjoying even lower fares and Ryanair's 2019 customer care improvements, including:

  • Lowest Fares - find a cheaper fare within 3 hours, get paid the difference plus €5 MyRyanair credit
  • Punctuality - deliver 90% target (excl. ATC) or 5% off following month's air fares
  • New Max Aircraft - new interiors, more legroom, more seats, greenest aircraft - April
  • Customer Care Charter - EU261 claims processed in 10 days, new 24/7 support, connect in 2 mins
  • Care Improvements - 48-hour free of charge grace period for changes to bookings
  • Environmental Improvements - carbon offset programme & plastic free in 5 years
  • New Ryanair Choice - €199 annual fee for free seats, fast-track & priority boarding for freq. guests
  • Digital Improvements - new fare finder, sports tickets, bespoke travel guides & faster mobile

Ryanair has launched a seat sale on its European network with fares available from just £14.99, for travel in April and May, which must be booked by midnight Sunday (10 Mar), only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair's Chief Commercial Officer, David O'Brien said:

'Ryanair is pleased to announce our Belfast Winter 2019 schedule with 9 routes,which will deliver 850,000 customers p.a. at Belfast Airport. Regrettably, at a time of high fuel costs, low fares, and a weak UK market, Ryanair's Belfast services will be reduced, pending the abolition of Air Passenger Duty (APD) in Northern Ireland.'

*ACI research confirms up to 750 'on-site' jobs are sustained at international airports for every 1m passengers

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 15:32:01 UTC
