Ryanair : Launches New Bristol Ski Route To Grenoble

Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, today (4 July) announced a new weekly Bristol ski route to/from Grenoble commencing in January 2020, as part of Ryanair's extended Bristol Winter 19 schedule.

Bristol consumers and visitors can now book their ski holidays to Grenoble as far out as March 2020, enjoying even lower fares and Ryanair's customer care improvements, including:

Lowest Fares - find a cheaper fare within 3 hours, get paid the difference plus €/£ 5 MyRyanair credit

- find a cheaper fare within 3 hours, get paid the difference plus €/£ 5 MyRyanair credit Punctuality - deliver 90% target (excl. ATC) or 5% off following month's air fares

- deliver 90% target (excl. ATC) or 5% off following month's air fares Customer Care Charter - EU261 claims processed in 10 days, new 24/7 support, connect in 2 mins

- EU261 claims processed in 10 days, new 24/7 support, connect in 2 mins Care Improvements - 48-hour free of charge grace period for changes to bookings

- 48-hour free of charge grace period for changes to bookings Environmental Improvements - carbon offset programme, environmental partnerships & plastic free in 5 years

- carbon offset programme, environmental partnerships & plastic free in 5 years New Ryanair Choice - £199 annual fee for free seats, fast-track & priority boarding for freq. guests

Choice - £199 annual fee for free seats, fast-track & priority boarding for freq. guests Digital Improvements - new fare finder, sports tickets, bespoke travel guides & faster mobile

To celebrate its new Bristol route, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares starting from £19.99 for travel in October, which must be booked by midnight Saturday (6 Jul), only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair's Eimear Ryan said:

'Ryanair is pleased to announce a new Bristol route to Grenoble commencing in January 2020, which will operate weekly as part of our extended Bristol Winter 2019 schedule. Customers can now book their trip to Grenoble as far out as March 2020, getting to the slopes on the lowest fares this winter.

To celebrate, we are releasing seats for sale from Bristol from just £19.99 for travel until October 2019 which are available for booking until midnight Saturday (6 July). These seats are sure to sell quickly so customers should log on to Ryanair.com today to avoid missing out.'