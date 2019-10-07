Log in
Ryanair : Launches “Awesome Autumn” Seat Sale, 25% Off 1 Million Seats Between November And May 2020

10/07/2019 | 10:27am EDT

Ryanair, Europe's No. 1 airline, today (7 Oct) launched an 'Awesome Autumn' seat sale, with 25% off 1 million seats across its European network, allowing customers to grab a bargain break for the winter and spring period.

This super seat sale is available for travel between November and May and can only be found on the Ryanair.com website, from now until midnight on Sunday, 13 October.

Ryanair's Alejandra Ruiz said:

'This week we're cutting 25% off 1 million seats across our European network for travel between November and May, so it's a perfect time to plan a bargain breakaway between these months.

This amazing offer will end at midnight (24:00hrs) on Sunday, 13 October so customers should log on quickly and take advantage of this amazing Autumn discount today!'

Book Here: www.ryanair.com/ie/en/plan-trip/explore/flight-deals-and-sales

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 14:26:04 UTC
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-3.72%12 800
DELTA AIR LINES INC.7.84%37 313
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.0.67%22 714
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-26.42%11 593
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-4.78%11 250
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED9.05%10 634
