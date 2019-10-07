Ryanair : Launches “Awesome Autumn” Seat Sale, 25% Off 1 Million Seats Between November And May 2020

Ryanair, Europe's No. 1 airline, today (7 Oct) launched an 'Awesome Autumn' seat sale, with 25% off 1 million seats across its European network, allowing customers to grab a bargain break for the winter and spring period.

This super seat sale is available for travel between November and May and can only be found on the Ryanair.com website, from now until midnight on Sunday, 13 October.

Ryanair's Alejandra Ruiz said:

'This week we're cutting 25% off 1 million seats across our European network for travel between November and May, so it's a perfect time to plan a bargain breakaway between these months.

This amazing offer will end at midnight (24:00hrs) on Sunday, 13 October so customers should log on quickly and take advantage of this amazing Autumn discount today!'

Book Here: www.ryanair.com/ie/en/plan-trip/explore/flight-deals-and-sales