RYANAIR HOLDINGS

RYANAIR HOLDINGS

(RY4C)
Ryanair : Launches “Digital Donation” Feature In Checkout To Help ISPCC Childline Provide 24-Hour Online Service

07/01/2019 | 06:23am EDT

Ryanair, Ireland's No 1 airline, today (1 July) announced it will feature a digital donation option during the checkout process on the Ryanair.com website, in aid of ISPCC Childline, its 2019 chosen Irish charity partner. Members of Ireland's Got Talent 2019 finalists Rebel Acro, a Cork-based acrobatic gymnastics team, were on hand to help launch the feature in spectacular style at Cork Airport.

This major fundraising initiative will invite all Ryanair customers in Ireland to make a donation to ISPCC Childline when booking their flight on Ryanair.com. Customers' donations will help make Childline's 24-hour online chat service available to every child and young person who seeks support in this empowering yet discreet way at any time, day or night.

This digital donation option is live on www.ryanair.com/ie, where Ryanair customers in Ireland can not only avail of the lowest fares, but will be able to support this vital service for children.

Childline, Ireland's national listening service for children, is currently accessible to children via online chat and text between the hours of 10am and 4am only. The Childline phone service can be reached 24-hours a day. Over 90 per cent of Childline's funding is raised through corporate and public donations and Ryanair is proud to be a corporate supporter in 2019 for the fourth successive year.

Ryanair's Alejandra Ruiz said:

'Ryanair is proud to once again partner with ISPCC Childline and support the invaluable work they do to help children. This digital donation initiative in the Ryanair checkout process will launch on Ryanair.com/ie and will give Irish customers the opportunity to support an amazing cause by donating directly to Childline at the simple click of a button.
This is an exciting new initiative for our customers in Ireland and to celebrate, we are releasing seats on sale for €14.99 out of Ireland for travel in July out of Ireland to encourage everyone to escape the rain and support ISPCC Childline.'

ISPCC Chief Executive, John Church, said:

'ISPCC Childline is delighted that Ryanair has decided to help Childline go 24 hours online. Currently, children and young people who seek our support in this way must wait until 10am each morning before they can make contact. Ryanair's support will help to ensure that Childline is always accessible to children, however they feel most comfortable contacting us - by call, online chat, or text. This is a further show of Ryanair's continued commitment to helping Childline make a positive difference in the lives of children.'

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 10:22:07 UTC
