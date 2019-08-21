Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS

(RY4C)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/21 10:42:19 am
8.598 EUR   +0.07%
10:23aRYANAIR : Low Fares Come To Georgia
PU
07:47aRYANAIR : Irish court blocks Ryanair strike; Portugal action underway
RE
06:46aRYANAIR : Court grants Ryanair injunction to stop Irish pilot strike
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ryanair : Low Fares Come To Georgia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 10:23am EDT

4 New Routes, 170,000 Customers P.A. At Tbilisi & Kutaisi

Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, today (21 August) announced its first ever flights from Georgia, the 39th country in the Ryanair network, with a new route from Tbilisi to Milan Bergamo and two new routes from Kutaisi to Bologna and Marseille, which start in November as part of Ryanair's Winter 2019 schedule. Ryanair will also connect Tbilisi to Cologne in April as part of Ryanair's Summer 2020 schedule and deliver 170,000 customers annually to/from Ryanair's Georgian airports.

Ryanair's Georgia 19/20 schedule will deliver:

  • 2 new routes from Tbilisi to Milan Bergamo (4 pw) starting from November & Cologne (2pw) from April20
  • 2 new routes from Kutaisi to Bologna (2 pw) & Marseille (2 pw)
  • 170,000 customers p.a.
  • Over 100* 'on-site' jobs p.a.

Georgian consumers and visitors can now book their holidays as far out as October 2020, enjoying even lower fares and Ryanair's recently announced 2019 customer care improvements, including:

  • Lowest Fares - find a cheaper fare within 3 hours, get paid the difference plus €5 MyRyanair credit
  • Punctuality - deliver 90% target (excl. ATC) or 5% off following month's air fares
  • Customer Care Charter - EU261 claims processed in 10 days, new 24/7 support, connect in 2 mins
  • Care Improvements - 48-hour free of charge grace period for changes to bookings
  • Environmental Improvements - carbon offset programme, environmental partners & plastic free in 5 years
  • New Ryanair Choice - €199 annual fee for free seats, fast-track & priority boarding for freq. guests
  • Digital Improvements - new fare finder, sports tickets, bespoke travel guides & faster mobile

To celebrate the launch of its first Georgian airports, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares from just €9.99, for travel in November and December, which must be booked by midnight Friday (23 Aug) only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair's David O'Brien said:

'We're pleased to announce Ryanair's low fares have arrived at Tbilisi and Kutaisi, our newest airports and 1st airports in Georgia. These four new routes that will start in November (except Cologne, starting in April next year), will further promote Georgian tourism, and will deliver over 170,000 customers annually to/from two European countries to one of Europe's fastest-growing tourism destinations. We look forward to developing new Georgian traffic growth, new routes, and jobs in the coming years.

To celebrate, we are releasing seats for sale on our network from just €9.99 for travel in November and December which are available for booking until midnight Friday (23 Aug). Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.'

*ACI research confirms up to 750 'on-site' jobs are sustained at international airports for every 1m passengers

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 14:22:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RYANAIR HOLDINGS
10:23aRYANAIR : Low Fares Come To Georgia
PU
07:47aRYANAIR : Irish court blocks Ryanair strike; Portugal action underway
RE
06:46aRYANAIR : Court grants Ryanair injunction to stop Irish pilot strike
RE
08/20RYANAIR : Don't help Ryanair during Portugal strike, Belgian unions tell members
RE
08/20RYANAIR : Don't help Ryanair during Portugal strike, Belgian unions tell members
RE
08/20Lufthansa will hold its ground in short-haul price war - CEO
RE
08/15RYANAIR : expects minimal disruption from planned strikes
RE
08/15RYANAIR : British pilots union calls on Ryanair for mediated talks as strikes lo..
RE
08/15RYANAIR : Irish pilots to strike after mediation talks fail
AQ
08/15RYANAIR : Standard Form TR-1
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 355 M
EBIT 2020 947 M
Net income 2020 806 M
Debt 2020 1 086 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
P/E ratio 2021 9,17x
EV / Sales2020 1,28x
EV / Sales2021 1,23x
Capitalization 9 570 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 11,01  €
Last Close Price 8,59  €
Spread / Highest target 62,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Kyran McLaughlin Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-20.07%10 614
DELTA AIR LINES INC.15.59%37 365
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC0.36%21 589
AIR CHINA LTD.6.02%15 443
ANA HOLDINGS INC-6.41%11 340
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-14.17%10 754