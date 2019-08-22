Log in
Ryanair : New Routes From Bucharest & Vilnius To London Southend

08/22/2019 | 10:43am EDT

Ryanair Continues Central & Eastern European Expansion

Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, today (22 Aug) announced two new Southend routes to Bucharest and Vilnius, commencing in November 2019. The new route to Bucharest will operate with a five times weekly service, while the new Vilnius route will operate three times weekly.

Ryanair continues its Central and Eastern European expansion with the launch of these new routes to Romania and Lithuania, which follows yesterday's announcement of its entry to the Georgian market. Ryanair has the lowest fares in Europe, its average fare of just €37 is a fraction of that charged by its competitors, and with this expansion now even more customers can enjoy these low fares.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares from just £9.99 for travel until the end of November 2019, which must be booked by midnight Saturday (24 Aug), only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair's David O'Brien said:

'Ryanair is pleased to continue its Central and Eastern European expansion with the launch of two new Southend routes to Bucharest and Vilnius, commencing in November, as part of our extended winter 2019 schedule.

Customers in Southend can now book flights to Lithuania and Romania as far out as March 2020, enjoying even lower fares and Ryanair's great choice of destinations, with 39 countries in the Ryanair network, following our entry to the Geogian market earlier this week.

To celebrate, we are releasing seats on sale from just £9.99 for travel until the end of November 2019, which must be booked by midnight Saturday (24 Aug). Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.'

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 14:42:09 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 355 M
EBIT 2020 947 M
Net income 2020 806 M
Debt 2020 1 086 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
P/E ratio 2021 9,07x
EV / Sales2020 1,26x
EV / Sales2021 1,22x
Capitalization 9 465 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 11,01  €
Last Close Price 8,50  €
Spread / Highest target 64,7%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Kyran McLaughlin Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-20.07%10 503
DELTA AIR LINES INC.16.25%37 579
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC1.86%21 913
AIR CHINA LTD.6.02%15 366
ANA HOLDINGS INC-7.92%11 147
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-15.40%10 590
