Ryanair : New Routes From Bucharest & Vilnius To London Southend

Ryanair Continues Central & Eastern European Expansion

Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, today (22 Aug) announced two new Southend routes to Bucharest and Vilnius, commencing in November 2019. The new route to Bucharest will operate with a five times weekly service, while the new Vilnius route will operate three times weekly.

Ryanair continues its Central and Eastern European expansion with the launch of these new routes to Romania and Lithuania, which follows yesterday's announcement of its entry to the Georgian market. Ryanair has the lowest fares in Europe, its average fare of just €37 is a fraction of that charged by its competitors, and with this expansion now even more customers can enjoy these low fares.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares from just £9.99 for travel until the end of November 2019, which must be booked by midnight Saturday (24 Aug), only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair's David O'Brien said:

'Ryanair is pleased to continue its Central and Eastern European expansion with the launch of two new Southend routes to Bucharest and Vilnius, commencing in November, as part of our extended winter 2019 schedule.

Customers in Southend can now book flights to Lithuania and Romania as far out as March 2020, enjoying even lower fares and Ryanair's great choice of destinations, with 39 countries in the Ryanair network, following our entry to the Geogian market earlier this week.

To celebrate, we are releasing seats on sale from just £9.99 for travel until the end of November 2019, which must be booked by midnight Saturday (24 Aug). Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.'