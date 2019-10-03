Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS

(RY4C)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ryanair : Supports Native Woodland Trust's Latest Afforestation Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Funds Raised Through Customer Carbon Offsets

Ryanair, Europe's greenest/cleanest major airline, today (3 Oct) announced support for the Native Woodland Trust's latest project in the midlands - where the Trust will create a new ancient woodland nursery, using the seeds of trees in the nearby St. John's Wood in Co. Roscommon.

The Native Woodland Trust (NWT) is committed to saving the last of Ireland's remaining ancient woodlands, through education, raising awareness and direct intervention. NWT is also focussed on the restoration and expansion of these relict forests, through their re-creation, using only tree seed collected locally.

As part of NWT's partnership with Ryanair, the new woodland will be planted on what was once farmland, using seeds collected just 500 metres away in St. John's wood. This latest project will not only offset tonnes of carbon but will also support the local diversity in the area such as bees, butterflies and birds as well as larger mammals such as pine martins and red squirrels.

Support for this partnership is funded through carbon offset donations - Ryanair customers can now offset the carbon cost of their flight by making a voluntary donation to our climate charity partners at the end of the booking process. Ryanair has also partnered with First Climate, Renature Monchique, and Irish Whale and Dolphin Group which carry out projects in Uganda, Portugal and Ireland respectively.

Ryanair's Chief Marketing Officer, Kenny Jacobs said:

'We are delighted to support the NWT, through our customer's carbon offset donations, in their latest afforestation project. This initiative will not only offset tonnes of carbon but is integral for the support of Ireland's biodiversity. We're extremely excited to see this farmland be turned back into woodland all thanks to the great work of the Native Woodland Trust.

Ryanair is Europe's greenest/cleanest major airline, operating the youngest fleet (average age of six years) with the highest load factors. With our carbon offsetting initiative we continue to lead the way, and we encourage our customers to continue supporting these exciting partnerships by making carbon offset donations when booking flights on the Ryanair.com website.'

NWT Chairman, Jim Lawlor said:

'These are exciting times for us - to be able to acquire land for new woodland and to be able to create our own onsite tree nursery, using only the purest local seed source is a fantastic prospect. We are grateful to Ryanair and their customers for helping to create this opportunity and we are looking forward to sharing the fruits of this partnership with them.

The Native Woodland Trust is Ireland's premier tree conservation organisation with a growing network of woodland nature reserves across the country. In addition to community based conservation and biodiversity focussed initiatives, we can now allow Ryanair customers to offset their carbon, whilst still retaining all of these other tremendous benefits to wildlife and nature.'

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 10:00:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RYANAIR HOLDINGS
06:01aRYANAIR : Supports Native Woodland Trust's Latest Afforestation Project
PU
06:01aRYANAIR : 92% Of Ryanair Flights Arrived On Time In September (Excl ATC)
PU
10/02RYANAIR : Celebrates Carrying Record 150 Million Customers With “Millions-..
PU
10/02RYANAIR : German pilots vote (99%) for 4 year cla
PU
10/01EUROPE : Weak U.S., euro zone data push European shares lower
RE
10/01Ryanair can bide its time for better plane deals, says O'Leary
RE
10/01Ryanair can bide its time for better plane deals, says O'Leary
RE
10/01Ryanair boss slams UK aviation regulator after Thomas Cook collapse
RE
10/01Ryanair to ask Boeing to 'eat' any EU tariffs in jet trade war
RE
10/01RYANAIR : Launches new terceira lajes route to london stansted
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 351 M
EBIT 2020 939 M
Net income 2020 800 M
Debt 2020 1 096 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,52x
EV / Sales2021 1,47x
Capitalization 11 559 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 11,14  €
Last Close Price 10,40  €
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael O'Leary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-3.30%12 800
DELTA AIR LINES INC.8.92%37 313
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-0.05%22 714
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-24.94%11 593
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-4.18%11 250
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED9.05%10 634
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group