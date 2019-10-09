Ryanair : Transaction in Own Shares

Ryanair Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Ryanair Holdings plc (the 'Company') today announces that on 08 October 2019 it purchased for cancellation a total of 98,264 ordinary shares of nominal value €0.006 each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') as further detailed below.

Per Ordinary Share Average price paid €10.61 Highest price paid €10.89 Lowest price paid €10.47

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on 21 May 2019.

In respect of this programme, which will operate until not later than 20 May 2020, Citigroup Global Markets ('Citigroup') and J&E Davy ('Davy') will make trading decisions in relation to Ryanair's Ordinary Shares and American Depositary Shares repurchased under the buy-back programme independently of, and uninfluenced by, Ryanair. Any such acquisitions will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with both Ryanair's general authority to repurchase Ordinary Shares and Ordinary Shares underlying American Depositary Shares, and Chapter 9 of the Listing Rules of the Euronext Dublin, the applicable laws and regulations of Euronext Dublin and where relevant, those provisions of Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b-5 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Following the cancellation of the Ordinary Shares repurchased the Company will have1,111,331,830 Ordinary Shares in issue. To the extent that further Ordinary Shares (including Ordinary Shares underlying American Depositary Shares) are repurchased under the programme, these will also be cancelled.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a schedule of individual trades by Citi is available using the following link:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1959P_1-2019-10-8.pdf

Enquires:

Contact:

Neil Sorahan

Ryanair Holdings Plc

Tel: + 353 1 945 1212