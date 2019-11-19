Log in
RYANAIR HOLDINGS    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS

(RY4C)
  News  
Ryanair : Vodafone extends tech partnership with Ryanair

0
11/19/2019 | 07:07pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Different types of 4G, 5G and data radio relay antennas for mobile phone networks are pictured on a relay mast operated by Vodafone in Berlin

Vodafone has secured a seven-year technology partnership with Ryanair to handle services including online booking, passenger boarding and in-flight transactions for the Irish airline in Europe.

The two companies said on Wednesday they had extended an existing partnership for Vodafone Business to support 300 Ryanair sites and some 153 million passengers across 40 countries.

As part of the agreement, the British mobile company will help Europe's biggest budget airline to speed up the time it takes to connect a new airport or site for use. It should also lead to a faster turnaround of planes.

"Airline passengers will demand even more in the coming years, and we will work alongside Ryanair to help them prepare for the future using our full portfolio of products and services," said Vinod Kumar, head of Vodafone Business.

Vodafone Business is the mobile operator's enterprise arm that offers cloud IT services and the connection of unlimited devices on its Internet of Things network for small and multinational companies.

Vodafone Business accounted for 30% of group service revenue in its financial year ending March 31, 2019.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Mark Potter)

Stocks treated in this article : Ryanair Holdings, Vodafone Group Plc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RYANAIR HOLDINGS 2.89% 13.9 Delayed Quote.28.84%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.74% 153.22 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 457 M
EBIT 2020 985 M
Net income 2020 847 M
Debt 2020 965 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,92x
EV / Sales2021 1,86x
Capitalization 15 240 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 12,89  €
Last Close Price 13,90  €
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target -7,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael O'Leary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS28.84%16 425
DELTA AIR LINES INC.14.39%36 779
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.10.80%23 475
AIR CHINA LIMITED4.86%16 094
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-11.23%14 118
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-2.78%11 538
