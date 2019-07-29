Log in
RYANAIR HOLDINGS

RYANAIR HOLDINGS

(RY4C)
  Report  
07/29 03:59:59 pm
9.955 EUR   -0.65%
Ryanair's Profits Hit by Lower Fares, Higher Costs -- 3rd Update

07/29/2019 | 05:17pm EDT

By Doug Cameron

Ryanair Holdings PLC said further delays in the return to service of Boeing Co.'s 737 MAX jetliner would lead to job cuts and less flying during next year's peak summer travel season.

One of Boeing's biggest customers, Ryanair had expected to receive the first of 135 MAX jets it has ordered this past April. But the planes have been grounded by global regulators since March, after two fatal crashes in six months that killed 346 people.

Ryanair has yet to receive any of the jets, and now expects it will end the company's 2020 fiscal year with as many as 30 of the MAX aircraft, rather than the 58 it has contracted to receive by then.

"I think there is going to be significantly less capacity in Europe in summer 2020, in part, because of the MAX delays," Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said Monday, warning that further schedule slippage could leave the airline without any MAX jets next summer.

Boeing is aiming to have software changes to the MAX approved by regulators in the fourth quarter, but some carriers and officials don't expect the plane to be cleared to fly again until early next year.

Mr. O'Leary said while Ryanair is in talks with Boeing over possible follow-on orders, it is also adding to the fleet of Airbus SE jets flown by its Lauda unit. Airbus is "pricing very aggressively at the moment," he said as the Ireland-based carrier reported a forecast-beating quarterly profit on Monday and left its fiscal 2020 guidance unchanged.

Ryanair said further delays in the return of the MAX, as well as pricing pressures in the U.K. and German markets, could trigger job cuts and the possible closure of some of the carrier's airport bases.

He said he also expects more European discount airlines to go out of business this winter, noting plans by Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA -- a significant MAX operator -- to close some of its own airport bases this fall.

Mr. O'Leary said Ryanair remains committed to the MAX, and doesn't expect to market the plane differently from its existing 737 fleet when it starts service. Ryanair has its own MAX pilot-training simulator and could accept as many as eight new planes a month, he said.

Boeing has set aside an initial $5.6 billion in compensation for MAX customers, though analysts expect only a small portion to be paid in cash, with the bulk in discounts on future plane deals and aircraft services.

Write to Doug Cameron at doug.cameron@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.39% 340.21 Delayed Quote.6.98%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.00% 330 Delayed Quote.3.18%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS -0.72% 9.876 Delayed Quote.-7.03%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS -1.36% 9.884 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 390 M
EBIT 2020 964 M
Net income 2020 848 M
Debt 2020 1 224 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,48x
EV / Sales2021 1,39x
Capitalization 11 225 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 11,51  €
Last Close Price 9,88  €
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Kyran McLaughlin Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-6.79%12 482
DELTA AIR LINES INC.24.57%40 267
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC11.50%23 986
AIR CHINA LTD.18.46%17 645
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY10.54%11 638
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.25.47%11 161
