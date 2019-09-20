Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS

(RY4C)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/20 10:17:39 am
10.13 EUR   +2.06%
09:55aRYANAIR : says its UK pilots cancel strikes
RE
09:53aRYANAIR : says its UK pilots cancel strikes
RE
09/19MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary wins bonus approval as pilots face axe
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ryanair : says its UK pilots cancel strikes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 09:53am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair commercial passenger jet takes off in Blagnac near Toulouse

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair pilots based in the United Kingdom have cancelled five days of strikes set for this month, the low-cost airline said on Friday.

Strikes set for September 21, 23, 25, 27 and 29 will not go ahead, Ryanair said, as it called on the pilots to resume talks in the East Midlands or in Dublin next week.

The pilots, who are members of pilots union BALPA, announced the strikes earlier this month, after earlier walkouts caused little disruption.

Chief Executive Michael O'Leary on Thursday described the strikes as "complete failures".[L5N26A2JD]

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) has accused Ryanair of threatening to remove pilots' benefits should they take part in strike action.

The union said on Thursday it hoped to meet with Ryanair on Friday or the following Monday, but that it had not heard from the airline.

Widespread strikes over pay and conditions a year ago forced Ryanair to cancel hundreds of flights, hitting its profits in the busy summer months.

But a series of strikes in Britain, Spain and Portugal in recent weeks has caused minimal disruption.

(Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Jan Harvey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RYANAIR HOLDINGS
09:55aRYANAIR : says its UK pilots cancel strikes
RE
09:53aRYANAIR : says its UK pilots cancel strikes
RE
09/19MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary wins bonus approval as pilots face axe
RE
09/19RYANAIR : O'Leary wins bonus approval as pilots face axe
RE
09/19Ryanair expects to be flying Boeing 737 MAX by February-March 2020
RE
09/19RYANAIR : warns UK pilots of losing benefits if strikes continue - union
RE
09/19RYANAIR : AGM Statement
PU
09/17Wizz Air boss looks to Brexit as an opportunity to grow
RE
09/17Wizz Air says has stronger than usual hedges against Saudi oil shock
RE
09/16RYANAIR : Beat The Autumn Blues With Ryanair's Low Fares Massive Seat Sale With ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 337 M
EBIT 2020 939 M
Net income 2020 800 M
Debt 2020 1 085 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,45x
EV / Sales2021 1,41x
Capitalization 11 045 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 11,01  €
Last Close Price 9,93  €
Spread / Highest target 41,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Kyran McLaughlin Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-7.67%12 207
DELTA AIR LINES INC.17.62%38 019
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC6.80%22 974
AIR CHINA LTD.10.86%16 063
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-24.45%11 563
ANA HOLDINGS INC-3.14%11 558
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group