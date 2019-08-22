Ryanair : says no initial flight disruption from UK pilot strike

The airline said it expected its British and Irish schedules to run without disruption for the rest of the day.

Ryanair is battling to prevent staff from taking industrial action. An Irish court granted an injunction on Wednesday to prevent Dublin-based pilots striking, but London court rejected a similar application for its British pilots.

Ryanair has said the striking pilots represent less than 30% of those operating its aircraft in Britain.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by John Stonestreet)