Ryanair : says no initial flight disruption from UK pilot strike

08/22/2019 | 04:26am EDT
DUBLIN (Reuters) - All initial Ryanair flights to and from British and Irish airports departed without disruption on Thursday, the airline said, as some of its British-based pilots began a 48-hour strike.

The airline said it expected its British and Irish schedules to run without disruption for the rest of the day.

Ryanair is battling to prevent staff from taking industrial action. An Irish court granted an injunction on Wednesday to prevent Dublin-based pilots striking, but London court rejected a similar application for its British pilots.

Ryanair has said the striking pilots represent less than 30% of those operating its aircraft in Britain.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by John Stonestreet)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 355 M
EBIT 2020 947 M
Net income 2020 806 M
Debt 2020 1 086 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
P/E ratio 2021 9,07x
EV / Sales2020 1,26x
EV / Sales2021 1,22x
Capitalization 9 465 M
Managers
NameTitle
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Kyran McLaughlin Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-20.95%10 503
DELTA AIR LINES INC.15.59%37 365
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC1.86%21 589
AIR CHINA LTD.6.02%15 443
ANA HOLDINGS INC-7.92%11 340
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-15.40%10 754
