Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS

(RY4C)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ryanair would likely cut UK domestic routes in event of hard Brexit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 06:27am EDT

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair would likely cut its three UK domestic routes in the event of a no-deal Brexit, chief executive Michael O'Leary said on Monday.

Asked by analysts about the location of cuts planned in the coming months as a result of delays in the delivery of the Boeing 737 MAX, O'Leary said routes from London to Glasgow, Edinburgh and Belfast would be obvious candidates.

"An obvious one (to cut) if there is a hard Brexit at the end of October, we have three UK domestic routes... They would readily fall out straight away," he said.

"There is a longer-term question mark over those in a hard Brexit," O'Leary said. "Frankly ... we are not growing in Edinburgh, Glasgow or Belfast."

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.89% 345 Delayed Quote.6.98%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.34% 0.90167 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS 0.85% 10.12 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RYANAIR HOLDINGS
06:27aRyanair would likely cut UK domestic routes in event of hard Brexit
RE
05:42aRyanair CEO concerned about delays in 737 Max return
RE
05:38aEUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Nudge Up On M&A And Earnings News, As LSE Surge..
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:09aBOEING : Ryanair profit slumps 21% as overcapacity drives fares down
RE
04:45aRYANAIR : 1st Quarter Results
PU
04:45aRYANAIR : Q1 Profits Fall 21% To 243m Due To Lower Fares, Higher Fuel & Staff C..
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:48aBoeing MAX Woes Hit Overseas Carriers -- WSJ
DJ
07/26RYANAIR : Launches new lisbon route to zaragoza
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 413 M
EBIT 2020 980 M
Net income 2020 842 M
Debt 2020 1 839 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,55x
EV / Sales2021 1,38x
Capitalization 11 225 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 11,59  €
Last Close Price 10,02  €
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Kyran McLaughlin Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-6.79%12 482
DELTA AIR LINES INC.24.57%40 267
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC11.50%23 986
AIR CHINA LTD.18.46%17 645
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY10.54%11 638
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.25.47%11 161
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group