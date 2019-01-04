Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the January 9, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Ryanair Holdings plc (“Ryanair” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RYAAY) American depositary receipts between May 30, 2017 and September 28, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Ryanair investors have until January 9, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On September 15, 2017, Ryanair announced that it would need to cancel up to 50 flights a day for the next six weeks due to pilot “schedul[ing]” issues, impacting some 315,000 customers. On this news, Ryanair's American depositary receipt ("ADR") price fell $7.09, or 6.21%, over three trading sessions, to close at $107.00 on September 18, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Ryanair’s labor relations continued to worsen throughout the summer of 2018, despite the Company claiming that it had improved the situation. Ryanair admitted on July 23, 2018, that profits had dipped 20% due to a 34% increase in staffing costs. The Company revealed on October 1, 2018, that strikes and flight cancellations affecting hundreds of thousands of customers caused cost increases to the point that the Company could not meet its profit projections. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period.

If you purchased American depositary receipts of Ryanair during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than January 9, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

