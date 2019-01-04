Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the January
9, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action
filed on behalf of investors that purchased Ryanair Holdings plc (“Ryanair”
or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RYAAY)
American depositary receipts between May 30, 2017 and September
28, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Ryanair investors
have until January 9, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Investors suffering losses on their Ryanair investments are encouraged
to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal
rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.
On September 15, 2017, Ryanair announced that it would need to cancel up
to 50 flights a day for the next six weeks due to pilot “schedul[ing]”
issues, impacting some 315,000 customers. On this news, Ryanair's
American depositary receipt ("ADR") price fell $7.09, or 6.21%, over
three trading sessions, to close at $107.00 on September 18, 2017,
thereby injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Company made
false and misleading statements to the market. Ryanair’s labor relations
continued to worsen throughout the summer of 2018, despite the Company
claiming that it had improved the situation. Ryanair admitted on July
23, 2018, that profits had dipped 20% due to a 34% increase in staffing
costs. The Company revealed on October 1, 2018, that strikes and flight
cancellations affecting hundreds of thousands of customers caused cost
increases to the point that the Company could not meet its profit
projections. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were
false and materially misleading throughout the class period.
If you purchased American depositary receipts of Ryanair during the
Class Period you may move the Court no later than January 9,
2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet
certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not
take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or
take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish
to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning
this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these
matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of
Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania
19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by
email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005551/en/