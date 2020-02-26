Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings plc    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

European Airline Share Rout Continues on Oil Hedging, Coronavirus Fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 09:32am EST

By Caitlin Ostroff

European airlines' shares were on track for their biggest weekly declines in years, as investors feared they could be hurt more severely by falling oil prices than their U.S. counterparts.

A slide in oil prices since the beginning of the year could mean European airlines pay more for jet fuel than American carriers. Most airlines in Europe are locked into contracts that set out how much they pay for oil over the next one to two years, said Adrian Yanoshik, a transportation equity research analyst at Berenberg Bank. U.S. airlines don't have such hedges in place.

Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, fell 1.5% to $53.45 on Wednesday on fears that the coronavirus's spread to Europe could further crimp demand for oil.

Shares in Ryanair Holdings PLC and easyJet PLC fell 3% and 2.1%, respectively. Both have declined more than 15% this week, on track for their worst week in a decade, largely because of concerns among investors that the viral outbreak will hurt demand for travel. Both airlines are widely dependent on Europe for revenue.

Coronavirus cases in Europe have continued to climb, with Italy reporting 105 new cases on Tuesday, according to the World Health Organization. Greece, Switzerland and Oman reported their first cases as well. "The shares now are pricing in more of a widespread impact," Mr. Yanoshik said.

Shares in U.S. airlines have also fallen this week. When flights to China are canceled, many larger aircraft are reallocated to domestic flights, increasing capacity for those flights and likely driving down prices. This has started to have a knock-on effect on shares of more U.S.-focused carriers.

"As a group, it is starting to price some sort of domestic impact as well," Mr. Yanoshik said. "The fact that Southwest is down as well is kind of indicative of that." Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. have fallen 12% this week.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET -2.23% 1188 Delayed Quote.-14.85%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.17% 54.22 Delayed Quote.-13.77%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -2.57% 12.53 Delayed Quote.-12.10%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES -8.22% 49.66 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
WTI -1.42% 49.47 Delayed Quote.-12.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
09:32aEuropean Airline Share Rout Continues on Oil Hedging, Coronavirus Fears
DJ
02/25EUROPE : European stocks sink further as pandemic fears hit buying
RE
02/25EUROPE : Early gains fade for European shares as virus fears weigh
RE
02/24Consumer Cos Down As Italy, Korea Outbreaks Weigh On Travel, Luxury Cos -- Co..
DJ
02/24Travel Stocks Hammered as Coronavirus Spreads Globally -- 3rd Update
DJ
02/24EUROPE : $474 billion erased from European stocks as virus fears reach fever pit..
RE
02/24Travel Stocks Hammered as Coronavirus Spreads Globally -- 2nd Update
DJ
02/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/24European Airline Stocks Tumble as Coronavirus Spreads in Italy -- Update
DJ
02/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 730 M
EBIT 2020 1 183 M
Net income 2020 1 036 M
Debt 2020 762 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,69x
EV / Sales2021 1,57x
Capitalization 13 978 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 16,96  €
Last Close Price 12,86  €
Spread / Highest target 54,0%
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael O'Leary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Kyran McLaughlin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.10%15 206
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-12.98%32 443
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-19.89%17 857
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.53%14 957
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-11.55%14 277
ANA HOLDINGS INC.0.61%12 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group