RYANAIR 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc - RYAAY

applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Ryanair
Holdings plc (NasdaqGS: RYAAY). Investor losses must relate to purchases
of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) between May 30,
2017 and September 28, 2018. This action is pending in the United States
District Court for the Southern District of New York.
About the Lawsuit
On October 1, 2018, the Company disclosed that, contrary to its prior
statements, worsening labor relations had continued to negatively affect
its performance causing strikes and flight cancellations that resulted
in increased costs such that it was unable to meet its annual profit
guidance. On this news, the price of Ryanair’s ADSs plummeted.
The case is City of Birmingham Firemen’s and Policemen’s Supplemental
Pension System v. Ryanair Holdings plc., et al., 18-cv-10330.
