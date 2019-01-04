RYANAIR 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc - RYAAY

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until January 7, 2019 to
file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Ryanair Holdings plc (NasdaqGS: RYAAY). Investor losses must
relate to purchases of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”)
between May 30, 2017 and September 28, 2018. This action is pending in
the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
What You May Do
If you purchased ADSs of Ryanair and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for
your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact
KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email
(lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ryaay/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by January 7, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
On October 1, 2018, the Company disclosed that, contrary to its prior
statements, worsening labor relations had continued to negatively affect
its performance causing strikes and flight cancellations that resulted
in increased costs such that it was unable to meet its annual profit
guidance. On this news, the price of Ryanair’s ADSs plummeted.
The case is City of Birmingham Firemen’s and Policemen’s Supplemental
Pension System v. Ryanair Holdings plc., et al., 18-cv-10330.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
