RYANAIR 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc - RYAAY

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until January 7, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Ryanair Holdings plc (NasdaqGS: RYAAY). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) between May 30, 2017 and September 28, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

About the Lawsuit

On October 1, 2018, the Company disclosed that, contrary to its prior statements, worsening labor relations had continued to negatively affect its performance causing strikes and flight cancellations that resulted in increased costs such that it was unable to meet its annual profit guidance. On this news, the price of Ryanair’s ADSs plummeted.

The case is City of Birmingham Firemen’s and Policemen’s Supplemental Pension System v. Ryanair Holdings plc., et al., 18-cv-10330.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

