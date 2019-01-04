Log in
RYANAIR 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc - RYAAY

01/04/2019 | 10:53pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until January 7, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Ryanair Holdings plc (NasdaqGS: RYAAY). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) between May 30, 2017 and September 28, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADSs of Ryanair and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ryaay/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by January 7, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On October 1, 2018, the Company disclosed that, contrary to its prior statements, worsening labor relations had continued to negatively affect its performance causing strikes and flight cancellations that resulted in increased costs such that it was unable to meet its annual profit guidance. On this news, the price of Ryanair’s ADSs plummeted.

The case is City of Birmingham Firemen’s and Policemen’s Supplemental Pension System v. Ryanair Holdings plc., et al., 18-cv-10330.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
