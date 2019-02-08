RYANAIR : ISSUES SHARE OPTIONS TO DIRECTORS

RYANAIR HOLDINGS ISSUES SHARE OPTIONS TO DIRECTORS
Ryanair Holdings Plc today (Fri, 8 Feb) confirmed that it had issued Share Options to its Directors, during the current open period, granting each Director options over shares at a strike price of €11.12.
Ryanair's Executive Director Michael O'Leary has been granted options over 10m shares at this strike price. The terms of the options will require him to double Ryanair's profitability to €2bn p.a. and/or increase the share price to €21 per share over the next 5 years to qualify for all of these options. He will then be required to pay the full option price of €11.12 to take up these options.
Each of the 11 non-Executive Directors have also been granted options over 50,000 shares each at a strike price of €11.12. Again, the Company will have to double its profitability to €2bn p.a. and/or increase the share price to over €21 per Ordinary Share for the non-Exec Directors to qualify for all of these Share Options, which they will be required to pay the full option price of €11.12 per share to take up these options.
Note:The closing price of Ryanair Holdings Plc Ordinary Shares on Thurs 7 Feb was €11.12 per share.
