RYANAIR : ISSUES SHARE OPTIONS TO DIRECTORS

02/08/2019 | 12:15pm EST

RYANAIR HOLDINGS ISSUES SHARE OPTIONS TO DIRECTORS

Ryanair Holdings Plc today (Fri, 8 Feb) confirmed that it had issued Share Options to its Directors, during the current open period, granting each Director options over shares at a strike price of €11.12.

Ryanair's Executive Director Michael O'Leary has been granted options over 10m shares at this strike price. The terms of the options will require him to double Ryanair's profitability to €2bn p.a. and/or increase the share price to €21 per share over the next 5 years to qualify for all of these options. He will then be required to pay the full option price of €11.12 to take up these options.

Each of the 11 non-Executive Directors have also been granted options over 50,000 shares each at a strike price of €11.12. Again, the Company will have to double its profitability to €2bn p.a. and/or increase the share price to over €21 per Ordinary Share for the non-Exec Directors to qualify for all of these Share Options, which they will be required to pay the full option price of €11.12 per share to take up these options.

Note:The closing price of Ryanair Holdings Plc Ordinary Shares on Thurs 7 Feb was €11.12 per share.

Ends.

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 17:14:06 UTC
