RYANAIR : LAUNCHES NEW ROME CIAMPINO ROUTE TO SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA

Ryanair, Europe's and Italy's No.1 airline, today (6 Feb) announced a new Rome Ciampino route to Santiago de Compostela in Spain, with a twice weekly service commencing in June 2020, as part of Ryanair's Ciampino Summer 2020 schedule.

Ciampino consumers and visitors can now book their holidays to Santiago de Compostela as far out as October 2020, flying on the lowest fares and with the greenest/cleanest major airline in Europe, with the lowest CO 2 emissions.

To celebrate, Ryanair is offering up to 20% off 1 million seats, for travel until the end of June 2020, which must be booked by midnight Sunday (9 Feb), only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair's Chiara Ravara said:

'Ryanair is pleased to launch a new Rome Ciampino route to Santiago de Compostela in Spain, commencing in June, which will operate twice weekly as part of our Rome Ciampino Summer 2020 schedule. Customers in Rome can now book flights to Santiago de Compostela as far out as October 2020.

To celebrate the new routes, Ryanair is offering up to 20% off 1 million seats, for travel until the end of June 2020, which must be booked by midnight Sunday (9 Feb). Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.'