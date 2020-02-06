Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings plc    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/06 01:42:13 pm
15.848 EUR   -1.23%
01:23pRYANAIR : Launches new rome ciampino route to santiago de compostela
PU
12:26pLikely Irish kingmaker Green Party eyes aviation tax, megaprojects
RE
09:56aNorwegian Air's shares jump as turnaround takes off
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

RYANAIR : LAUNCHES NEW ROME CIAMPINO ROUTE TO SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 01:23pm EST

Ryanair, Europe's and Italy's No.1 airline, today (6 Feb) announced a new Rome Ciampino route to Santiago de Compostela in Spain, with a twice weekly service commencing in June 2020, as part of Ryanair's Ciampino Summer 2020 schedule.

Ciampino consumers and visitors can now book their holidays to Santiago de Compostela as far out as October 2020, flying on the lowest fares and with the greenest/cleanest major airline in Europe, with the lowest CO2 emissions.

To celebrate, Ryanair is offering up to 20% off 1 million seats, for travel until the end of June 2020, which must be booked by midnight Sunday (9 Feb), only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair's Chiara Ravara said:

'Ryanair is pleased to launch a new Rome Ciampino route to Santiago de Compostela in Spain, commencing in June, which will operate twice weekly as part of our Rome Ciampino Summer 2020 schedule. Customers in Rome can now book flights to Santiago de Compostela as far out as October 2020.

To celebrate the new routes, Ryanair is offering up to 20% off 1 million seats, for travel until the end of June 2020, which must be booked by midnight Sunday (9 Feb). Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.'

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 18:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
01:23pRYANAIR : Launches new rome ciampino route to santiago de compostela
PU
12:26pLikely Irish kingmaker Green Party eyes aviation tax, megaprojects
RE
09:56aNorwegian Air's shares jump as turnaround takes off
RE
02/05RYANAIR : Low Emission Ads Banned by UK Regulator
DJ
02/05RYANAIR : Adverts Banned Over Greenwashing
DJ
02/05RYANAIR : Launches New Manchester Route To Rodez, France
PU
02/05Budget carrier Ryanair ordered to drop low-emissions ad claims
RE
02/04EU governments to review flight compensation as delays grow
RE
02/04RYANAIR : Reports Q3 Net Profit Of EUR88m; Due To Stronger Christmas/New Year Tr..
AQ
02/04RYANAIR : JANUARY TRAFFIC GROWS 5% TO 10.8m GUESTS
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 720 M
EBIT 2020 1 184 M
Net income 2020 1 037 M
Debt 2020 762 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,09x
EV / Sales2021 1,96x
Capitalization 17 497 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 16,86  €
Last Close Price 16,05  €
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael O'Leary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Kyran McLaughlin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC9.36%17 850
DELTA AIR LINES INC.0.70%36 792
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-7.08%19 674
AIR CHINA LIMITED-19.38%15 637
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-1.25%14 876
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-23.75%10 622
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group