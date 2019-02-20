Log in
RYANAIR : TO OPEN NEW TOULOUSE BASE IN WINTER 2019

02/20/2019 | 09:34am EST

RYANAIR TO OPEN NEW TOULOUSE BASE IN WINTER 2019

20 ROUTEs (11 NEW),1m customers P.A. & 21% GROWTH

Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, today (20 Feb) announced it will open a new base at Toulouse, from October 2019, as part of its Winter 2019 schedule, with 2 based aircraft (an investment of $200m) and 20 routes (11 new - connecting 7 countries) to/from Alicante, Brest, Budapest, Lille, Luxembourg, Marseille, Oujda, Palermo, Porto, Tangier and Valencia, which will deliver 1m customers p.a. at Toulouse Airport.

Ryanair's new Toulouse base will deliver:

· 2 based aircraft ($200m investment)

· 11 new routes to Alicante (2 pw), Brest (3), Budapest (2), Lille(daily), Luxembourg (3), Marseille(daily), Oujda (2), Palermo (2), Porto (3), Tangier (2) & Valencia (2)

· 20 routes in total

· 1 million customers p.a. (+21%)

· 60 new Ryanair jobs

· 750* 'on-site' jobs p.a.

Toulouse consumers and visitors can now book their holidays as far out as March 2020, enjoying even lower fares and Ryanair's 2019 customer care improvements, including:

· Lowest Fares- find a cheaper fare within 3 hours, get paid the difference plus €5 MyRyanair credit

· Punctuality- deliver 90% target (excl. ATC) or 5% off following month's air fares

· New Max Aircraft- new interiors, more legroom, more seats, greenest aircraft - April

· Customer Care Charter- EU261 claims processed in 10 days, new 24/7 support, connect in 2 mins

· Care Improvements- 48-hour free of charge grace period for changes to bookings

· Environmental Improvements- carbon offset programme & plastic free in 5 years

· New Ryanair Choice- €199 annual fee for free seats, fast-track & priority boarding for freq. guests

· Digital Improvements- new fare finder, sports tickets, bespoke travel guides & faster mobile

To celebrate the launch of its new base, Ryanair has launched a seat sale on its European network with fares available from just €19.99, for travel in October, which must be booked by midnight Friday (22 Feb) on the Ryanair.com website.

In Toulouse, Ryanair's Chief Commercial Officer, David O'Brien said:

'We are delighted to announce a $200 million aircraft investment at Ryanair's third French base in Toulouse Airport, which will deliver 1m customers p.a., create 60 Ryanair pilot and cabin crew jobs and support 750* airport jobs.

We are also pleased to announce the launch of our biggest ever Toulouse winter schedule, with 20 routes, including 11 new routes to and from exciting cities such as Budapest, Oujda,and Tangier. To celebrate we are releasing seats for sale on our network from €19.99 for travel in October, available for booking until midnight on Friday (22 Feb). Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.comto avoid missing out.'

Philippe Crébassa, Chairman of the Board of Toulouse-Blagnac Airport, said:

'We are very pleased that Ryanair is strengthening its presence in Toulouse. The opening of a base with two aircraft will allow to develop the offer of the company from the Pink City. The 11 new routes announced by Ryanair are also excellent news for the attractiveness of Occitanie in Europe.'

ENDS

*ACI research confirms up to 750 'on-site' jobs are sustained at international airports for every 1m passengers

For further information

please contact: Robin Kiely Yann Delomez

Ryanair DAC Ryanair DAC

Tel: +353-1-9451949 Tel: +353-1-99451794

press@ryanair.com delomezy@ryanair.com

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 14:33:09 UTC
