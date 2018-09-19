Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings plc    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (RYA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Ryanair : Belgian union rejects Ryanair offer ahead of planned strike

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 02:17pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Passengers arrive at Brussels South Charleroi Airport during a Ryanair wider European strike

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The union representing Ryanair cabin crew in Belgium has rejected an offer from the Irish airline ahead of a planned one-day strike on Sept. 28, the union said on Wednesday.

Separately, European pilots threatened new strikes against Ryanair if talks with unions did not progress more quickly.

Europe's biggest budget airline offered to follow Belgian employment law from March 2020 for Ryanair contracted employees, seeking to address one of the major complaints over the company's policy to staff under Irish contracts.

However, the Belgian union, CNE, said that would only help about half of its workers, as Ryanair had also been hiring using recruiter Crewlink which issues its own contracts.

The union said the offer was an "unacceptable" attempt to divide workers in order to buy time ahead of the planned strike.

"It's a deception on the part of Ryanair," CNE spokesman Yves Lambot told Reuters.

The threatened strike by cabin crew in Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain is aimed at pressuring shareholders set to meet on Sept. 20 to address Ryanair's labour agreements, union officials announced last week.

The 24-hour strike is planned for Sept. 28 and unions will strike once a month until demands are met.

The Belgian union met with Ryanair officials before announcing the strike and asked for an offer by Tuesday. The offer was made on Tuesday evening, Lambot said.

Ryanair stood by its statement last week that even if there is a strike, it expects a significant majority of its cabin crew in Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Portugal to work normally, as they have during previous strikes.

The company's shares were up about one percent on Wednesday.

Separately, the European Cockpit Association, which represents pilots in Europe, called on Wednesday for a change in the management and board of the airline.

"Developments over the past months have clearly shown that the relationship between Ryanair management and its employees has become dysfunctional, and this is now putting at risk the continued success of the airline," association President Dirk Polloczek said in a statement.

"Apart from two agreements on targeted terms and conditions reached in Italy and Ireland, negotiations with pilot unions across Europe are either blocked or progressing at snail’s pace. As a result, industrial unrest is more present – and more likely in future – than it ever was," the statement said.

A Ryanair board member said on Tuesday that CEO Michael O'Leary would continue at the company's helm for at least five more years.

"That would be a disappointment" and would not show a change in attitude within the company, Lambot said.

In another setback for the airline, a Spanish judge has ruled a former Ryanair pilot should have been considered an employee and not an independent contractor.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)

By Daphne Psaledakis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
02:17pRYANAIR : Belgian union rejects Ryanair offer ahead of planned strike
RE
12:44pRYANAIR : Spanish court rules former Ryanair pilot was employee not contractor
RE
09/18RYANAIR : aims for union agreement in Germany before Christmas
RE
09/14RYANAIR : UK public pension group to oppose Ryanair at AGM
RE
09/14RYANAIR : UK public pension group to oppose Ryanair at AGM
RE
09/13RYANAIR : faces one-day strike in five countries over contracts
RE
09/13RYANAIR : faces one-day strike in five countries over contracts
RE
09/13RYANAIR : cabin crew to strike Sept 28 in five countries - union spokesman
RE
09/13RYANAIR : Three Italy cabin crew unions reach labour agreement with Ryanair
RE
09/13RYANAIR : Pilots in Italy to join Ryanair cabin crew strike - unions
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/05Ryanair updates August traffic 
08/28Ryanair strikes deal with Italian pilots 
08/24RYANAIR : Deeply Undervalued Structural Winner In Consolidating European Airline.. 
08/23Ryanair higher after working deal with pilots 
08/15Consolidation Is Changing The Airline Industry 
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 825 M
EBIT 2019 1 449 M
Net income 2019 1 233 M
Debt 2019 352 M
Yield 2019 2,44%
P/E ratio 2019 12,81
P/E ratio 2020 11,43
EV / Sales 2019 2,03x
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
Capitalization 15 522 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 17,0 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-8.91%17 989
DELTA AIR LINES3.27%40 070
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC33.69%24 578
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP5.47%17 998
AIR CHINA LTD.-40.67%14 285
LUFTHANSA GROUP-25.42%12 661
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.