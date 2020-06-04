Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings plc    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ryanair : Deal struck to avoid shutdown at Ryanair's Austrian unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 02:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Lauda and Ryanair Chief Executive O'Leary addresses a news conference in Vienna

Austrian business and labour groups have struck a deal on a collective wage agreement at Ryanair's Lauda airline to ensure its Vienna base will not shut down, though the parent company has yet to approve it, those groups said on Thursday.

Lauda had said on Friday it was shutting down its Vienna base after failing to reach an agreement with the union on pay. The move would have involved the loss of around 370 jobs in Lauda.

"After long and difficult negotiations and repeated attempts by the WKO to bring about a compromise, a solution for a collective wage agreement was achieved on Wednesday night," the Chamber of Commerce (WKO), which represents businesses in negotiations with unions, said in a statement.

Austria's Vida union said the deal lasting until 2023 involved a gross monthly wage of 1,440 euros for flight attendants and 2,000 euros for co-pilots, but Lauda management and Ryanair have yet to give their approval.

"It is now up to Laudamotion and Ryanair to accept the Austrian social partners' collective wage agreement and thereby save its employees' jobs and its base at Vienna airport," Vida said in a statement, using Lauda's legal name, Laudamotion GmbH. The WKO and unions are referred to as social partners.

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary had previously said that the group would close Lauda's main hub in the Austrian capital and bring in Ryanair jets instead unless the staff agreed to a pay cut and a new labour agreement.

Vida had long refused to agree to Lauda's proposals as it said they would hit some employees unacceptably hard, provoking criticism from some staff who said they wanted their jobs saved. Pilots in particular had opposed the union.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
03:10aUK's 'useless and ineffective' quarantine will hammer tourism, Ryanair boss s..
RE
02:42aRYANAIR : Deal struck to avoid shutdown at Ryanair's Austrian unit
RE
06/03AIR FARES DECLINE IN FURTHER THREAT : Iata
RE
06/03As Lufthansa retrenches, Wizz Air looks to spread wings
RE
06/03Wizz Air says expansion held back by COVID-19 but confident in long term
RE
06/02EASYJET : plans to be flying three-quarters of routes by August
RE
06/01Ryanair must face U.S. shareholder lawsuit over unionization comments
RE
05/30Lufthansa accepts tweaked demands by Brussels over state bailout
RE
05/29Wizz Air expands in western Europe as crisis brings opportunities
RE
05/29RYANAIR : Lauda airline shuts down Vienna base
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 473 M 9 500 M 9 500 M
Net income 2020 831 M 932 M 932 M
Net Debt 2020 1 071 M 1 201 M 1 201 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13 680 M 15 364 M 15 337 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 12,97 €
Last Close Price 12,64 €
Spread / Highest target 58,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael O'Leary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Kyran McLaughlin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.64%15 364
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-54.84%16 776
AIR CHINA LIMITED-37.29%12 306
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-61.80%8 687
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-27.02%8 521
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-34.73%8 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group