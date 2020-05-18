Ryanair Fiscal Year 2020 Net Profit Fell; Expects 1st Half Losses

By Anthony O. Goriainoff and Adria Calatayud

Ryanair Holdings PLC said Monday that net profit for fiscal 2020 fell 27% amid the coronavirus pandemic and higher costs, and projected losses for the first two quarters of the current year.

Europe's biggest airline by passenger numbers said net profit for the year ended March 31 was 648.7 million euros ($701.6 million) compared with EUR885 million for fiscal 2019. This included an exceptional charge of EUR353 million on its fuel hedges for fiscal 2021 due to coronavirus-driven groundings.

The company booked higher staff and maintenance costs, following delays to Boeing Co.'s 737 MAX aircraft deliveries, as well as an increased fuel bill.

Pretax profit fell to EUR670.3 million from EUR948.1 million a year earlier, Ireland-based Ryanair said.

The company said revenue for fiscal 2020 was EUR8.49 billion compared with EUR7.70 billion the year before.

Profit after tax--a key measure for the company--rose 13% to EUR1.00 billion in fiscal 2020. The company had in April said it expected profit after tax between EUR950 million and EUR1.00 billion.

Ryanair said it can't provide profit after tax guidance for fiscal 2021 due to uncertainty over the impact and duration of the pandemic. The budget airline, which last week outlined a plan to restore 40% of its flights from July, said it expects to post a loss of EUR200 million in the first quarter with a smaller loss forecast for the second quarter.

Ryanair currently expects to carry fewer than 80 million passengers in fiscal 2021, almost half of its original 154 million target, and is in talks with Boeing to shrink its delivery schedule over the next two years as it prepares for a long-term decline in passenger demand as a result of coronavirus.

