Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings plc    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (RYA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ryanair : Flight rights group takes Ryanair to court over strike compensation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 12:00pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Aircrafts of low-cost airliner Ryanair are parked at the tarmac of Weeze airport near the German-Dutch border during a wider European strike of Ryanair airline crews

BERLIN (Reuters) - German passenger rights company Flightright is taking Ryanair to court over whether it should pay financial compensation to passengers affected by strikes at Europe's largest low-cost carrier.

Ryanair had to cancel around 1 in 6 flights on Friday due to a walk-out by pilots in five European countries, disrupting an estimated 55,000 travellers.

The worst affected country was Germany, where 250 flights were cancelled, affecting around 42,000 passengers.

EU rules state that passengers can claim monetary compensation of up to 400 euros for flights within the region for cancelled or delayed flights, unless the reason is extraordinary circumstances, such as bad weather.

Strikes have generally fallen under extraordinary circumstances although a ruling by the European Court of Justice in April said that a wildcat strike by staff at German airline TUIfly following a restructuring could not be classed as extraordinary circumstances.

Flightright said it believes Ryanair is therefore obliged to pay monetary compensation to customers and so has filed a complaint with a court in Frankfurt in a bid to clarify the rules around strikes.

A spokeswoman for the court said she was aware of the Flightright statement, but that she had not yet seen the complaint.

Ryanair said it fully complies with the European legislation on the matter, known as EU261.

"Under EU261 legislation, no compensation is payable when the union is acting unreasonably and totally beyond the airline's control. If this was within our control, there would be no cancellations," a spokesman said.

Passenger rights groups such as Flightright help passengers to claim compensation from airlines under EU261 rules but in exchange for a share of the compensation received.

Many European airlines, including Ryanair, therefore urge passengers to file claims with them directly instead.

(The story wasrefiled to correct paragraph 2 to read "on Friday" instead of "last week")

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Edward Taylor/David Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
12:00pRYANAIR : Flight rights group takes Ryanair to court over strike compensation
RE
08/14RYANAIR : German union to start pay talks for Ryanair cabin crew on Wednesday
RE
08/13RYANAIR : German union to start pay talks for Ryanair cabin crew on Wednesday
RE
08/10RYANAIR : strike hits 55,000 passengers across Europe
RE
08/10TIMELINE : Ryanair struggles with widespread strike action
RE
08/09RYANAIR : Dutch court rejects Ryanair attempt to prevent pilots' strike
RE
08/08RYANAIR : strike widens as German, Dutch pilots join Friday stoppage
RE
08/08RYANAIR : Timeline - Ryanair struggles with widespread strike action
RE
08/08RYANAIR : Pilot strike forces Ryanair to cancel 250 flights in and out of German..
RE
08/03Norwegian to hire 40 more pilots in Ireland for transatlantic flights
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/10Contagion Concerns Erupt From Turkey (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/10WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Contagion Concerns Erupt From Turkey 
08/10Ryanair strike grounds European flights 
08/06Ryanair updates July traffic 
07/24JetBlue earnings rattle airline sector 
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 826 M
EBIT 2019 1 503 M
Net income 2019 1 310 M
Debt 2019 242 M
Yield 2019 2,49%
P/E ratio 2019 11,98
P/E ratio 2020 11,05
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
Capitalization 15 318 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 17,1 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-10.84%17 352
DELTA AIR LINES-2.21%37 484
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC20.83%22 138
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP4.79%17 253
AIR CHINA LTD.-40.18%14 604
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-9.59%12 597
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.