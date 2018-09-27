Log in
Ryanair Holdings plc    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (RYA)
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Ryanair : German pilots to join widening strike on Friday

09/27/2018 | 07:20am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair cabin crew member poses ahead of a news conference by Ryanair union representatives in Brussels

BERLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair pilots in Germany will join colleagues on strike in several European countries on Friday, the German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said late on Wednesday.

"No improved offer has been made to VC since the last industrial action on 12 September 2018. In addition, no conciliation agreement has been reached between Ryanair and VC so far," the union said in a statement.

The union called on Ryanair pilots in Germany to stage a strike from 3.01 am local time (0101 GMT) on Friday to 2.59 am on Saturday.

Ryanair has already cancelled 150 flights on Friday due to the latest strike action by cabin crews in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Darren Schuettler)

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 818 M
EBIT 2019 1 442 M
Net income 2019 1 233 M
Debt 2019 362 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,21
P/E ratio 2020 10,89
EV / Sales 2019 1,94x
EV / Sales 2020 1,66x
Capitalization 14 768 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 16,9 €
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.51%17 284
DELTA AIR LINES2.70%39 475
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC32.00%23 967
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP1.32%17 296
AIR CHINA LTD.-33.04%16 292
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-8.22%12 726
