Ryanair : German pilots to join widening strike on Friday

"No improved offer has been made to VC since the last industrial action on 12 September 2018. In addition, no conciliation agreement has been reached between Ryanair and VC so far," the union said in a statement.

The union called on Ryanair pilots in Germany to stage a strike from 3.01 am local time (0101 GMT) on Friday to 2.59 am on Saturday.

Ryanair has already cancelled 150 flights on Friday due to the latest strike action by cabin crews in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain.

