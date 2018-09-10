Ryanair : German pilots to strike on Wednesday

Log in
09/10/2018 | 04:54pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Aircrafts of low-cost airliner Ryanair are parked at the tarmac of Weeze airport near the German-Dutch border during a wider European strike of Ryanair airline crews

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) on Monday called a 24-hour strike affecting all Ryanair flights out of Germany on Wednesday to push its demands in talks with the Irish carrier on wages and work conditions.

The union called on German-based pilots to strike from Wednesday 0101 GMT until Thursday 0059 GMT, affecting all flights departing from Germany during that period.

"Despite the clear signal sent with the strike in early August there's still standstill at the negotiation table,"

Ingolf Schumacher, VC's pay negotiator, said in a statement.

Ryanair last month suffered its worst one-day strike after a walk-out by pilots in five European countries disrupted the plans of an estimated 55,000 travellers with the budget airline at the height of the summer holiday season.

More walk-outs are on the cards as seven trade unions representing Ryanair cabin crew in five countries threatened last week to hold a strike in late September unless the airline agrees to improve working conditions.

"Since we have already offered local contracts and improved pay there is no justification for further disruption and we are calling on our German pilots to work this Wednesday," Ryanair said in a written statement in response to VC.

The union said bargaining agreements with Irish and Italian pilots last month could not serve as blueprints for Germany because key questions on pay and working conditions had not been addressed.

VC said the airline had proposed an Irish national as mediator, who VC rejected because the person lacked "sufficient knowledge of German law".

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by David Evans, William Maclean)

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 834 M
EBIT 2019 1 458 M
Net income 2019 1 252 M
Debt 2019 334 M
Yield 2019 2,46%
P/E ratio 2019 12,56
P/E ratio 2020 11,24
EV / Sales 2019 2,01x
EV / Sales 2020 1,73x
Capitalization 15 422 M
