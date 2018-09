The rallies would be held in Berlin and Frankfurt, the union that represents about 1,000 cabin crew at Ryanair in Germany said in a statement.

Discussions over possible walkouts were continuing, the union said, with a decision due to be announced on Thursday evening.

Ryanair workers in several European countries including Portugal and Spain have said they will stage a 24-hour strike on Friday.

(Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Tassilo Hummel and Edmund Blair)