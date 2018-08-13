Log in
Ryanair : German union to start pay talks for Ryanair cabin crew on Wednesday

08/13/2018 | 10:35am CEST
Aircrafts of low-cost airliner Ryanair are parked at the tarmac of Weeze airport near the German-Dutch border during a wider European strike of Ryanair airline crews

BERLIN (Reuters) - German union Verdi will meet Ryanair in Dublin on Wednesday to start pay talks for around 1,000 cabin crew working in Germany for Europe's largest low-cost airline, it said.

Verdi is seeking a substantial pay increase for cabin crew, it said in a statement on Monday, and wants Ryanair to recognise German law and pay social security contributions.

"Through seasonal shifts and a lack of guaranteed flight hours, some full-time employees receive gross pay of only around 1,000 euros a month. That's completely unacceptable," Verdi board member Christine Behle said.

Ryanair endured its worst one-day strike on Friday after a walk-out by pilots in five European countries disrupted the plans of an estimated 55,000 travellers with the budget airline at the height of the summer holiday season.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

