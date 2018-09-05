Log in
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (RYA)

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (RYA)
Ryanair : Irish pilots vote unanimously to accept union deal

09/05/2018 | 02:26pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair aircraft lands at Ciampino Airport in Rome

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair unionised pilots based in Ireland voted unanimously to accept a deal negotiated by its union in a ballot the union described on Wednesday as a "first step" towards providing fairness for pilots.

Europe's largest low-cost carrier suffered its worst ever strikes this summer, but reached agreement on issues including transfers and promotions with the Irish union two weeks ago and said it was hopeful it could secure deals in other markets soon.

"While our members fully respect Ryanair's operational model, they no longer accept the company's highly problematic employment model. After decades of declining terms and conditions, pilots in Ryanair have now firmly found a unified voice," Captain Joe May, a spokesman for the IALPA trade union, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Graham Fahy and Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 819 M
EBIT 2019 1 491 M
Net income 2019 1 300 M
Debt 2019 334 M
Yield 2019 2,35%
P/E ratio 2019 12,42
P/E ratio 2020 11,36
EV / Sales 2019 2,05x
EV / Sales 2020 1,76x
Capitalization 15 713 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 17,2 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-8.11%18 211
DELTA AIR LINES5.14%40 706
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC31.01%24 071
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP6.88%17 908
AIR CHINA LTD.-37.82%15 363
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-8.67%12 699
