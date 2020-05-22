Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings plc    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/22 05:37:39 am
10.59 EUR   -0.09%
05:24aRYANAIR : Lauda airline to close Vienna base, 300 jobs to go
RE
05/21Budget airlines make masks compulsory for passengers
RE
05/21RYANAIR HLDGS : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ryanair : Lauda airline to close Vienna base, 300 jobs to go

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 05:24am EDT
Lauda and Ryanair Chief Executive O'Leary addresses a news conference in Vienna

Ryanair's Austrian airline Lauda on Friday said it would shut down its main Vienna base on May 29 with the loss of more than 300 jobs in Austria after it did not manage to agree new labour contracts with the union.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said earlier in May that the group would shut down the main Vienna base of Lauda and bring in Ryanair jets instead unless staff agreed to a pay cut and a new labour agreement.

Austria's Vida union had refused to agree to Lauda's contract proposals as it said they would hit some staff hard. The union was not immediately available for comment on Friday.

Ryanair bought the Austrian airline from Former Formula One racing champion Niki Lauda in 2018 as part of a move to a broader structure with several airline brands.

Lauda's Vienna base hosts 15 of the airline's 30 A320s. O'Leary has said he planned to keep Lauda's other bases in Stuttgart, Dusseldorf and Palma open.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Riham Alkousaa. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORMULA ONE GROUP -2.89% 32.22 Delayed Quote.-29.90%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -0.85% 10.5 Delayed Quote.-27.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
05:24aRYANAIR : Lauda airline to close Vienna base, 300 jobs to go
RE
05/21Budget airlines make masks compulsory for passengers
RE
05/21RYANAIR HLDGS : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/20Asian, European jet fuel margins rise on supply cuts, more flights
RE
05/20RYANAIR HLDGS : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/20RYANAIR : Unions say Ryanair exaggerating COVID threat to undermine conditions
RE
05/20RYANAIR HLDGS : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
05/20RYANAIR HLDGS : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
MD
05/19Ryanair Full Year Profits Up 13% To EUR1bn Due Stronger Revenue & 4% Traffic ..
AQ
05/19French Consumer Group Opens Procedure Against 20 Airlines Over Canceled Ticke..
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 473 M
EBIT 2020 1 093 M
Net income 2020 831 M
Debt 2020 1 071 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
P/E ratio 2021 -15,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,48x
EV / Sales2021 3,76x
Capitalization 11 477 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 12,97 €
Last Close Price 10,60 €
Spread / Highest target 88,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael O'Leary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Kyran McLaughlin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-27.55%12 565
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-60.40%14 712
AIR CHINA LIMITED-37.29%12 131
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-29.26%8 307
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-34.73%8 050
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED-59.73%7 606
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group