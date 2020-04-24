Ryanair : Spain's High Court Orders Immediate Reinstatement of 224 Ryanair Staff

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Spain's Union Sindical Obrera trade union said Friday that the country's high court had ruled against Ryanair Holdings PLC's labor-force adjustment plan which led to 224 staff being laid off in the country.

USO said the high court ruled that Ryanair immediately re-employ all workers under the same conditions they had before being laid off and to pay their salaries from the point their contract was ended.

In July the airline said it would determine which underperforming or loss-making destinations could be cut or closed due to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max.

The union said the court's ruling mentions that the airline didn't want to undertake a consultation period as stipulated by the workers' charter and that the court saw "bad faith, fraud, coercion and abuse of rights" in the way the company proceeded.

The court's ruling affects staff laid off at the airline's bases in Girona, Tenerife, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria.

Ryanair was not immediately available for comment.

Shares at 1200 GMT were down 0.3% at EUR9.43.

