Ryanair : Swung to 1Q Net Loss Due to Coronavirus

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Ryanair Holdings PLC said Monday that it swung to a first-quarter net loss due to the effect of the coronavirus pandemic, and that it wasn't able to give any guidance for fiscal 2021 at this point.

The airline said it expects fiscal 2021 to be a very challenging year due to the pandemic.

The budget airline said that for the three months ended June 30 net loss was 185.1 million euros ($215.7 million) compared with a net profit of EUR242.9 million for the year-prior period.

The company said it expected a narrower net loss for the second quarter, reflecting a gradual return to flying from July 1.

Revenue for the period was EUR125.2 million compared with EUR2.31 billion the year before.

Ryanair said that ancillary revenue fell to EUR24.5 million from EUR795 million the year before, and that at June 30 it had more than EUR3.9 billion cash.

The company said cost-reduction measures were being implemented successfully and that it sees opportunities to grow its network as other airlines cut capacity.

The low-cost carrier said it expects to operate 40% of its normal July schedule, rising to 60% in August, and around 70% in September. It also forecasts that traffic for fiscal 2021 will fall 60% to 60 million passengers, from 149 million.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com