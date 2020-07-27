Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings plc    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ryanair : Swung to 1Q Net Loss Due to Coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 01:43am EDT

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Ryanair Holdings PLC said Monday that it swung to a first-quarter net loss due to the effect of the coronavirus pandemic, and that it wasn't able to give any guidance for fiscal 2021 at this point.

The airline said it expects fiscal 2021 to be a very challenging year due to the pandemic.

The budget airline said that for the three months ended June 30 net loss was 185.1 million euros ($215.7 million) compared with a net profit of EUR242.9 million for the year-prior period.

The company said it expected a narrower net loss for the second quarter, reflecting a gradual return to flying from July 1.

Revenue for the period was EUR125.2 million compared with EUR2.31 billion the year before.

Ryanair said that ancillary revenue fell to EUR24.5 million from EUR795 million the year before, and that at June 30 it had more than EUR3.9 billion cash.

The company said cost-reduction measures were being implemented successfully and that it sees opportunities to grow its network as other airlines cut capacity.

The low-cost carrier said it expects to operate 40% of its normal July schedule, rising to 60% in August, and around 70% in September. It also forecasts that traffic for fiscal 2021 will fall 60% to 60 million passengers, from 149 million.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
01:58aRyanair first-quarter loss smaller than expected, wary of COVID second wave
RE
01:43aRYANAIR : Swung to 1Q Net Loss Due to Coronavirus
DJ
12:03aRyanair first-quarter loss smaller than expected, wary of COVID second wave
RE
07/24RYANAIR : Launches New Route From Palma To Bucharest
PU
07/24RYANAIR : Launches New Route From Bucharest To Palma
PU
07/24RYANAIR : Launches New Route From Dublin To Santorini
PU
07/22RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : quaterly earnings release
07/21RYANAIR : to Close German Bases, Cut Pilot Jobs
DJ
07/21RYANAIR : set to close German bases after pilots reject pay deal
RE
07/20UK airlines call for tax break to help boost demand
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 473 M 9 915 M 9 915 M
Net income 2020 831 M 973 M 973 M
Net Debt 2020 1 071 M 1 254 M 1 254 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 675 M 13 579 M 13 662 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 13,18 €
Last Close Price 10,91 €
Spread / Highest target 83,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael O'Leary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Julie O'Neill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-25.46%13 579
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-55.61%16 492
AIR CHINA LIMITED-40.33%12 658
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-32.06%10 501
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-62.67%9 568
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED-59.96%7 757
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group