RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Ryanair UK pilots vote to accept pay cuts to limit job losses - union

07/01/2020 | 12:29pm EDT

Ryanair's British pilot union on Wednesday said that its members had voted by 96% to accept temporary pay cuts in order to avoid jobs losses.

The British Airline Pilots Association said that Ryanair had notified it in May that 330 pilot jobs were at risk, and that the vote to accept a 20% pay reduction would save 260 of those jobs.

The union added that future of the remaining jobs was linked to the possibility of base closures, and had yet to be resolved.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Jason Neely)

Financials
Sales 2020 8 473 M 9 534 M 9 534 M
Net income 2020 831 M 935 M 935 M
Net Debt 2020 1 071 M 1 206 M 1 206 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 536 M 12 982 M 12 980 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 13,05 €
Last Close Price 10,66 €
Spread / Highest target 87,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael O'Leary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Kyran McLaughlin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-27.17%12 982
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-52.03%17 817
AIR CHINA LIMITED-41.59%12 041
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-60.71%10 052
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-34.54%9 982
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-26.85%8 536
