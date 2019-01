Ryanair previously owned a 75 percent stake in Laudamotion.

Formula One racing champion Niki Lauda, who last year bought back and re-branded the airline he founded, gave Ryanair the option to buy the whole carrier.

"Laudamotion is now a 100 percent-owned subsidiary of Ryanair Holdings plc," Laudamotion said in a statement, adding that Ryanair had concluded the purchase of the remaining quarter at the end of December.

