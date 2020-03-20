Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings plc    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
Ryanair : could survive without revenue for 'maybe even 12 months', CEO tells FT

03/20/2020 | 10:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary attends the Europe Aviation Summit in Brussels

Ryanair has the cash to survive for "maybe even 12 months" with no flights or revenue as the coronavirus shuts the air travel industry down, CEO Michael O'Leary said in an interview with the Financial Times on Friday.

O'Leary said that he and the rest of the airline?s employees will take a 50% pay cut for the months of April and May, the newspaper reported.

He said he was working on a best-case scenario of two-three months in which flights would be grounded and revenues would vanish, but said "honestly none of us have any idea."

"The priority here for us as a company is how do we preserve as much cash so that if we have to operate for three, six, nine, maybe even 12 months, with no flights and no revenues how do we survive that, do we have the cash to survive that and we believe we do," O'Leary was quoted as saying.

Ryanair had cash and cash equivalents of over 4 billion euros as of March 12, the newspaper quoted O'Leary as saying.

In addition, the group has undrawn credit lines and nearly 300 aircraft that it owns with a current value of about $8-$10 billion, Mr O?Leary was quoted as saying, adding that he did not expect the airline to have to draw on the credit lines for the moment.

https://www.ft.com/content/10546e7a-6aa2-11ea-800d-da70cff6e4d3

(Reporting by Graham Fahy and Conor Humphries;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 643 M
EBIT 2020 1 138 M
Net income 2020 1 001 M
Debt 2020 761 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 9,22x
P/E ratio 2021 8,71x
EV / Sales2020 1,13x
EV / Sales2021 1,16x
Capitalization 9 010 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 15,15  €
Last Close Price 8,32  €
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 82,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael O'Leary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Kyran McLaughlin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-43.12%9 649
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-63.22%13 713
AIR CHINA LIMITED-8.59%12 351
ANA HOLDINGS INC.4.51%11 675
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-29.43%8 297
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-28.13%7 733
