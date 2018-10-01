Log in
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (RYA)
Ryanair : cuts full-year profit forecast by 12 percent as strikes take toll

10/01/2018 | 09:33am CEST
A Ryanair aircraft is seen behind a security fence at Weeze airport near the German-Dutch border during a wider European strike of Ryanair airline crews

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair cut its forecast for full-year profit by 12 percent on Monday and said worse may be to come if recent coordinated strikes across Europe continue to hit traffic and bookings.

Europe's largest low-cost carrier has faced multiple strikes since it bowed to pressure to recognise trade unions for the first time last December and they have escalated in recent months as it makes slow progress in talks with some unions .

The Irish airline said it now expects profit for the year, excluding start up losses in Laudamotion, to come in between 1.10-1.20 billion euros (£2 billion), compared with its prior forecast of 1.25-1.35 billion euros.

It added that it could not rule out further disruptions in the coming months, which may require full-year forecasts to be lowered again and further cuts to its loss-making winter capacity.

Shares in the airline were 8.6 percent lower at 11.99 euros by 0710 GMT.

Ryanair said fares in its second quarter to end-September had fallen by around 3 percent compared with its previous forecast for a drop of 1 percent and said that it now expects fares in the second half to be 2 percent lower.

To cope with lower fares, higher oil prices and strike costs, Ryanair has trimmed its winter capacity by 1 percent, removing aircraft from its Eindhoven, Bremen and Niederrhein bases.

"Two recent coordinated strikes by cabin crew and pilots across five EU countries have affected passenger numbers, close in bookings and yields, and forward air fares into Q3," Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary said in a statement.

"Customer confidence, forward bookings and Q3 fares have been affected, most notably over the October school mid-terms and Christmas." 

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Louies Heavens)

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 810 M
EBIT 2019 1 436 M
Net income 2019 1 233 M
Debt 2019 368 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,46
P/E ratio 2020 11,14
EV / Sales 2019 1,95x
EV / Sales 2020 1,68x
Capitalization 14 891 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 16,7 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.45%17 274
DELTA AIR LINES3.27%40 097
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC32.14%24 082
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP1.41%17 148
AIR CHINA LTD.-33.85%16 248
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-8.08%12 540
