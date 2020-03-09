Log in
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
03/09 12:30:00 pm
11.183 EUR   -1.43%
12:18pRYANAIR : cuts more Italian flights to April 8 over coronavirus
RE
11:45aRYANAIR : Cuts More Italian Flights With Immediate Effect
DJ
11:19aAirlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
Ryanair : cuts more Italian flights to April 8 over coronavirus

03/09/2020 | 12:18pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS plane EI-EKG approaches Riga International Airport in Riga

Ryanair on Monday said it would make further cuts to domestic and international flights to and from Italy until April 8 after the Italian government imposed travel restrictions in the north of the country to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Europe's biggest low-cost airline said it would suspend all Italian domestic flights to and from Bergamo, Parma, Treviso and Milan's Malpensa airport from Tuesday. The airline will also run a severely reduced international schedule to and from those four cities as well as Venice and Rimini, operating only on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.

On March 2, Ryanair said it would cut capacity in and out of Italy, its largest market, by 25% from March 17 to April 8 due to a significant drop off in bookings since Europe's single largest coronavirus outbreak began.

"While inbound traffic to Northern Italy has suffered large numbers of "no shows" over the past week, there are many thousands of non-Italian visitors in the Lombardy and other affected regions who are scheduled to return home," the airline said in a statement on Monday.

"Ryanair must continue to run this restricted schedule to repatriate these non-Italian citizens."

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters last week that he expected April and May bookings to fall 10% due to the virus, dealing a "meaningful impact" to quarterly earnings, but predicted that the situation would stabilise by early summer.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Goodman and Jane Merriman)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 713 M
EBIT 2020 1 172 M
Net income 2020 1 027 M
Debt 2020 751 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,38x
EV / Sales2020 1,51x
EV / Sales2021 1,42x
Capitalization 12 418 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 16,50  €
Last Close Price 11,35  €
Spread / Highest target 67,5%
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael O'Leary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Kyran McLaughlin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-22.45%14 062
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-21.53%29 255
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.80%14 725
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-40.86%12 918
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-1.47%11 703
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-30.94%11 159
