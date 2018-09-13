Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings plc    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (RYA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ryanair : expects only small number of cancellations if crew strike

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 11:09am CEST
Passengers walk in front of an aircraft of low-cost airline Ryanair at Weeze Airport

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair will seek to minimise disruption to passengers by cancelling a small number of flights in advance if cabin crew in five countries go through with a threat of further strike action this month, the Irish airline said on Thursday.

Europe's largest low-cost carrier has struggled to curb an industrial relations revolt in recent months and suffered its latest strike on Wednesday when pilots and crew in Germany forced the cancellation of 150 of its 400 German flights.

Unions representing cabin crew in five countries - including No. 2 and 3 markets Italy and Spain - are due to announce on Thursday whether they will hold a joint strike in late September.

Ryanair said that even if there is another cabin crew strike, it expects a significant majority of its cabin crew in Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Portugal to work normally, as they have during previous strikes

"If there is a further unsuccessful cabin crew strike on September 28 next then, as we demonstrated in Germany yesterday, Ryanair will pre-advise customers of a small number of flight cancellations," Ryanair Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs said in a statement.

Ryanair suffered its worst ever strikes this summer over the slow progress in negotiating collective labour agreements with pilots and cabin crew.

Although it secured a breakthrough in August when it reached a deal with striking Irish pilots, unions representing pilots and cabin crew in Germany threatened further walkouts if Ryanair did not make an improved offers on terms and pay.

Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Wednesday that the airline, which flies around 2,500 flights each day, was willing to accept strikes if that was the cost of defending its low-cost business model.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Keith Weir)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
11:09aRYANAIR : expects only small number of cancellations if crew strike
RE
09/12RYANAIR : defiant as strike grounds flights in Germany
RE
09/12RYANAIR : IKEA to open first store in Ukraine next year
RE
09/12RYANAIR : German Ryanair pilots threaten more walkouts
RE
09/11RYANAIR : warns that German walkouts will lead to job cuts
RE
09/11RYANAIR : cancels 150 German flights due to strike
RE
09/11RYANAIR : Germany-based cabin crew to strike
AQ
09/11RYANAIR : Board Of Ryanair Restores Six Aircraft To Dublin Base For Winter 2018
AQ
09/10RYANAIR : German pilots to strike on Wednesday
RE
09/10RYANAIR : bars journalists from AGM as pilot dispute rumbles on
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/05Ryanair updates August traffic 
08/28Ryanair strikes deal with Italian pilots 
08/24RYANAIR : Deeply Undervalued Structural Winner In Consolidating European Airline.. 
08/23Ryanair higher after working deal with pilots 
08/15Consolidation Is Changing The Airline Industry 
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 834 M
EBIT 2019 1 458 M
Net income 2019 1 252 M
Debt 2019 334 M
Yield 2019 2,52%
P/E ratio 2019 12,26
P/E ratio 2020 10,97
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
Capitalization 15 033 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 17,1 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-11.91%17 473
DELTA AIR LINES2.48%40 284
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC30.27%24 294
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP3.56%17 379
AIR CHINA LTD.-42.78%14 315
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-10.38%12 481
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.