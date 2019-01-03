Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings plc    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (RYA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ryanair : gets approval to fly within U.K., non-EU routes post-Brexit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 04:08pm CET
A Ryanair aircraft lands at the airport in Modlin near Warsaw

(Reuters) - Ryanair Holdings Plc on Thursday received a license from the British aviation regulator that will allow it to operate within the U.K. and to non-European Union routes even if the country leaves the bloc without a deal.

Ryanair, Europe's biggest low-cost carrier, said in November that it was prepared for a no-deal and that it was not seeing any impact from Brexit on demand for flights. (http://bit.ly/2RtjtvD)

Chief Executive Michael O'Leary had earlier warned that a disorderly Brexit could ground flights for several weeks after the U.K. leaves on March 29.

A departure agreement negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May with Brussels hangs in the balance ahead of a parliamentary vote this month.

British lawmakers will take a decision on whether to accept May's plans for a managed exit or reject the deal and spawn huge uncertainty about the country's next steps.

Brexit minister Stephen Barclay warned on Thursday that the country is more likely to end up leaving the EU without a deal if parliament rejects May's deal with Brussels.

Ryanair's smaller rival easyJet also said last year that it was prepared for a no-deal scenario and that Brexit uncertainty was not having any impact on ticket sales.

Ryanair shares were little changed at 10.56 euros in afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET -0.68% 1096 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -2.14% 10.52 End-of-day quote.1.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
04:08pRYANAIR : gets approval to fly within U.K., non-EU routes post-Brexit
RE
03:11pMONDAY DEADLINE REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Cla..
BU
2018Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ry..
BU
2018EUROPE MARKETS: Stoxx Europe 600 Ends At 2-year Low Amid Global Risk-off Sell..
DJ
2018RYANAIR ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Le..
BU
2018Royal London chairman Pennant-Rea to step down
RE
2018Norwegian Air struggles to fill planes as fleet grows
RE
2018Thomas Cook shares climb 45 percent but bonds hit record low
RE
2018RYANAIR : confident in face of UK regulatory action over compensation
AQ
2018Ryanair faces UK legal action to compensate passengers over strikes
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 693 M
EBIT 2019 1 275 M
Net income 2019 1 060 M
Debt 2019 733 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,37
P/E ratio 2020 10,29
EV / Sales 2019 1,65x
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
Capitalization 11 923 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 13,9 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.15%13 553
DELTA AIR LINES0.38%34 343
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC36.16%22 936
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-2.04%15 184
AIR CHINA LTD.-1.83%14 702
ANA HOLDINGS INC0.00%12 850
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.