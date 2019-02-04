Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings plc    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (RYA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ryanair : may buy back its shares in event of hard Brexit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 06:40am EST

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair may look to buy back shares in the event of a no-deal Brexit to use it as an opportunity for its British shareholders to dispose of stock due to restrictions on their voting rights, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Monday.

Ryanair reiterated on Monday that in the event of a hard Brexit, it will place restrictions on the voting rights and share sales of non-EU shareholders for a period of time to ensure it remains an European Union-owned and controlled airline, even if Britain exits the EU without a deal.

"In the event of a hard Brexit, we may have a small majority of non-EU shareholders and I think we will be timing another share buyback at the same time as we would be imposing restrictions on all non-EU shareholders and facilitate some of those being able to dispose of their non-EU shares," O'Leary told an analyst call.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
06:40aRYANAIR : may buy back its shares in event of hard Brexit
RE
06:10aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Britain's FTSE rides to two month high on oil strength; ..
RE
05:31aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Ryanair plunges to quarterly loss, hit by ..
RE
03:51aEUROPE : European shares flat as U.S. job data boost fades
RE
01/31RYANAIR : Standard Form TR-1
PU
01/31Factbox - With Brexit looming, UK Plc triggers emergency measures
RE
01/31RYANAIR : Laudamotion to increase fleet as Ryanair takes full control
AQ
01/30RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : quaterly earnings release
01/30RYANAIR : Laudamotion Announces Ryanair Acquires 100% Shareholding; Lauda commit..
AQ
01/30Budget airline Wizz sees Brexit impact on bookings
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 667 M
EBIT 2019 1 190 M
Net income 2019 995 M
Debt 2019 773 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,85
P/E ratio 2020 11,53
EV / Sales 2019 1,79x
EV / Sales 2020 1,61x
Capitalization 12 921 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 13,0 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Kyran McLaughlin Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC9.62%14 799
DELTA AIR LINES0.04%34 226
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC4.49%23 838
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP5.70%16 985
AIR CHINA LTD.7.46%16 561
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD5.18%12 887
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.