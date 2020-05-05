Log in
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/05 02:54:01 am
9.917 EUR   +7.21%
02:41aRYANAIR : passengers down by 99.6% in April, Wizz Air down by 97.6%
RE
05/04RYANAIR HLDGS : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
05/02Majority of EU states back suspension of air travel refunds, France says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Ryanair : passengers down by 99.6% in April, Wizz Air down by 97.6%

05/05/2020 | 02:41am EDT

Europe's biggest budget airline Ryanair posted a 99.6% fall in passenger numbers in April, while smaller low cost carrier Wizz Air said numbers plunged 97.6%, as the novel coronavirus halted most flying across Europe.

Ryanair said it flew 40,000 passengers in April compared to the 13.5 million it carried in the same month in 2019. It said it expected numbers to stay minimal during May and June due to ongoing travel restrictions.

Wizz Air said that it carried 78,389 passengers in April, down from 3.3 million in the comparative 2019 period, but its figures will improve this month as it became one of the first European airlines to restart commercial routes from London Luton and Vienna on May 1.

The company also said a new airline it is planning to launch with flights between Abu Dhabi in the Middle East and eastern Europe is progressing in line with its initial timeline to start flying this year.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton and James Davey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -11.06% 9.25 Delayed Quote.-36.77%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC -6.52% 2610 Delayed Quote.-32.99%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 540 M
EBIT 2020 1 114 M
Net income 2020 874 M
Debt 2020 1 005 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
P/E ratio 2021 125x
EV / Sales2020 1,44x
EV / Sales2021 2,26x
Capitalization 11 260 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 13,11  €
Last Close Price 10,40  €
Spread / Highest target 92,3%
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael O'Leary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Kyran McLaughlin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-36.77%12 387
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-58.76%15 322
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.18%13 507
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.92%9 106
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.52%8 712
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-71.32%7 627
