RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Ryanair pilot unions in 'several countries' suspend talks: ECA

01/16/2019 | 08:07am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair Boeing 737 plane takes off from Palma de Mallorca airport in Palma de Mallorca

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair pilot unions in several countries have suspended talks with management in protest at what they see as the airline using the threat of base closures as a bargaining tool in labor talks, the European Cockpit Association (ECA) said on Wednesday.

The unions include those representing pilots in two of Ryanair's biggest markets, a union source told Reuters, declining to name which markets they were.

The temporary suspension is a reaction to Ryanair's closure of bases in the Dutch city of Eindhoven and Bremen in Germany and the reduction of capacity in the German region of Niederrhein. The European Cockpit Association in October described the move as a "declaration of war".

Ryanair has also threatened to close two bases in the Canary Islands if cabin crew in Spain do not sign up to a collective labor agreement by next week, the ECA said on Wednesday.

Spanish cabin crew called off planned strikes last week after reaching a preliminary agreement on contracts.

A spokesman for Ryanair was not available for immediate comment.

Europe's largest low-cost carrier suffered a number of strikes last year by pilots and cabin crew, grounding hundreds of flights across Europe, after it agreed to recognize unions for the first time in 2017 following rostering difficulties.

But it got through Christmas without any industrial action, having made progress with a number of unions that it expects to translate into agreements with its major unions by the end of March.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, writing by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 689 M
EBIT 2019 1 272 M
Net income 2019 1 057 M
Debt 2019 756 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,10
P/E ratio 2020 10,02
EV / Sales 2019 1,61x
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
Capitalization 11 651 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 13,7 €
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Kyran McLaughlin Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-3.46%13 284
DELTA AIR LINES-4.15%32 738
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-3.02%21 773
AIR CHINA LTD.5.50%15 806
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-3.69%15 304
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD2.47%12 625
