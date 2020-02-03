Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings plc    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ryanair : talks tough on compensation as 737 MAX woes cloud growth target

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/03/2020 | 10:24am EST
FILE PHOTO: Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS plane EI-EKG approaches Riga International Airport in Riga

The "significant reputational hit" suffered by Boeing's grounded 737 MAX airliner will have to be reflected in the compensation the planemaker pays Ryanair, the CEO of Europe's biggest budget airline said on Monday.

Michael O'Leary said as part of those talks he had made an offer for the larger, 230-seat MAX 10 model, but he did not expect Boeing to engage on that until the MAX returns to service.

Ryanair is a top buyer with 210 on order but the grounding has forced it to effectively freeze growth this summer. O'Leary said his target of flying 200 million passengers a year by 2024 could be delayed by up to two years.

Due to the MAX delays and struggles of smaller rivals, there has been a fall in capacity in Europe, which O'Leary said looked set to provide a "reasonably benign" environment for fares in the coming year.

Ryanair shares were up more than 6% on Monday after Ryanair reported a third-quarter profit after tax of 88 million euros ($98 million) that showed average fares up 9%. Ancillary revenue from pre-booked seating and other options jumped 21%.

"If we are growing slower, there is probably upward momentum on our fares and yields and less capacity pressure in Europe," O'Leary said on a conference call with analysts, but warned against "irrational exuberance".

"We could have a bumper year next year but that’s certainly not built into any of our forecasts," he said.

O'Leary also forecast that Ryanair's loss-making subsidiary Lauda would "settle down" and see higher fares and profit levels typical of other parts of the group within a year or two.

MAX DELAYS

Ryanair's planning revolves around the timing of the delivery of the 737 MAX, which was grounded in March 2019 after two crashes which killed 346 passengers and crew.

O'Leary said he aims to have 55 of them flying by summer 2021, a year later than originally planned, but added the airline would be "doing well" to get 50.

A target to fly 200 million passengers by March 2024 "will run one or two years later than that depending on the timing of deliveries," he said.

Boeing's delivery rate will likely be "slower than it has been historically," O'Leary said, forecasting it would take up to two years for the manufacturer to get back to producing more than 50 of the jets per month.

By 2023 and 2024, Ryanair plans to have around half of its scheduled MAX deliveries to replace older planes as the airline shifts from growth of 8-9% to closer to 4-5%, moving from a "land grab" to "more controlled growth", O'Leary said.

Addressing his plans for compensation from Boeing, O'Leary said he wanted not just to be refunded for lost traffic and lost ancillary revenue but also wanted a discount due to the "significant reputational hit" the MAX had suffered.

Talks, he said, were going well, but numbers could not be finalised until Ryanair gets confirmed delivery dates for its 210 MAX200 jets.

Regarding the airline's offer for the larger, 230-seat MAX 10 model, he said: "To be fair to them, I don't think the new management team is in a position to be able to talk to us about a new order ...We understand that, but we have an offer in and we expect to be at the head of the queue."

By Conor Humphries
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.68% 319.645 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 5.87% 15.785 Delayed Quote.1.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
10:24aRYANAIR : talks tough on compensation as 737 MAX woes cloud growth target
RE
10:12aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Airbus settles, Boeing gets good news
09:41aRYANAIR : Launches new london southend route to rodez, france
PU
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:07aRyanair makes Boeing offer for new MAX order
RE
07:33aRYANAIR : says plans to move from 'breakneck' growth
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:33aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 rebounds from seven-week low; Ryanair rises
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:32aEUROPE : European shares inch up as Coronavirus concerns discourage big moves
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 620 M
EBIT 2020 1 125 M
Net income 2020 998 M
Debt 2020 818 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,98x
EV / Sales2021 1,88x
Capitalization 16 248 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 16,46  €
Last Close Price 14,90  €
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael O'Leary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Kyran McLaughlin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.85%17 850
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-4.69%36 792
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-15.09%19 674
AIR CHINA LIMITED-19.50%15 637
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-8.93%14 876
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-12.22%10 622
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group