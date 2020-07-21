Log in
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/21 11:49:59 am
11.275 EUR   +1.85%
RYANAIR : to Close German Bases, Cut Pilot Jobs
DJ
10:41aRYANAIR : set to close German bases after pilots reject pay deal
RE
07/20UK airlines call for tax break to help boost demand
RE
Ryanair : to Close German Bases, Cut Pilot Jobs

07/21/2020 | 11:31am EDT

By Adriano Marchese

Ryanair Holdings PLC said Tuesday that it will close its Frankfurt base, as well as potentially other bases in Germany in a bid to reduce costs, a move that will be accompanied by a number of pilot job cuts.

The budget airline said it will close its Frankfurt-Hahn base and that Berlin-Tegel and Weeze airport bases are likely to close as well.

It said there will be a number of related pilot job cuts as it proceeds with base closures.

Ryanair said these measures follow a vote by German pilots in which a small majority voted to reject an "emergency agreement on cost savings and job protections."

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 8 473 M 9 727 M 9 727 M
Net income 2020 831 M 954 M 954 M
Net Debt 2020 1 071 M 1 230 M 1 230 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 852 M 13 562 M 13 605 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 13,16 €
Last Close Price 11,07 €
Spread / Highest target 80,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael O'Leary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Julie O'Neill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-24.33%13 562
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-55.16%16 657
AIR CHINA LIMITED-39.95%13 074
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-30.53%10 850
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-63.30%9 390
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-21.17%9 244
