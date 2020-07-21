Ryanair : to Close German Bases, Cut Pilot Jobs

By Adriano Marchese

Ryanair Holdings PLC said Tuesday that it will close its Frankfurt base, as well as potentially other bases in Germany in a bid to reduce costs, a move that will be accompanied by a number of pilot job cuts.

The budget airline said it will close its Frankfurt-Hahn base and that Berlin-Tegel and Weeze airport bases are likely to close as well.

It said there will be a number of related pilot job cuts as it proceeds with base closures.

Ryanair said these measures follow a vote by German pilots in which a small majority voted to reject an "emergency agreement on cost savings and job protections."

