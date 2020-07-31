Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings plc    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/31 12:59:40 pm
10.583 EUR   -2.19%
12:23pRyanair to fight Irish travel restrictions in court
RE
09:44aBA owner IAG to raise $3.3 billion to ride out COVID crisis
RE
07:20aBA owner IAG to raise $3.3 billion to ride out COVID crisis
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ryanair to fight Irish travel restrictions in court

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 12:23pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair plane takes off from Manchester Airport as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Manchester

DUBLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - Ryanair has initiated legal proceedings against Ireland, questioning the legality of travel restrictions that have kept a quarantine policy in place for all but 15 countries, the airline said on Friday.

The Irish carrier, Europe's largest budget airline, said it had begun the action to challenge what it described as the Irish government's "ineffective" green list of countries, for which a 14-day quarantine requirement does not apply.

Ireland has taken a more cautious approach to reopening its economy and skies than many European countries. The green list, announced on July 22, contained some popular destinations Ryanair flies to, such as Italy and Greece, but not others including Britain, France and Spain.

This list is due to be reviewed next week and is unlikely to be enlarged.

The Irish Independent newspaper reported that Ryanair would seek a judicial review and argue the list was not provided for in legislation and parliament was denied the opportunity to scrutinise it when it was put in place by way of public announcement.

Asked about reports of a potential challenge by Ryanair on Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the government would wait to see what case the airline made but that the advice from the authorities on travel was clear.

Ryanair, British Airways and easyJet launched a similar challenge against the British government last month, but said they would end the action after London scrapped its 14-day quarantine rule for travellers coming from some of the most popular tourist destinations. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET PLC -5.63% 493.2 Delayed Quote.-63.31%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -9.00% 164.75 Delayed Quote.-71.03%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -2.63% 10.535 Delayed Quote.-26.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
12:23pRyanair to fight Irish travel restrictions in court
RE
09:44aBA owner IAG to raise $3.3 billion to ride out COVID crisis
RE
07:20aBA owner IAG to raise $3.3 billion to ride out COVID crisis
RE
05:25aBA owner IAG to raise $3.3 billion to ride out COVID crisis
RE
07/29RYANAIR HLDGS : Kepler Cheuvreux keeps a Sell rating
MD
07/28RYANAIR : Due To Popular Demand Ryanair Launches Two Additional Greek Routes & I..
PU
07/28RYANAIR : Reports Q1 Loss Of EUR185m As Traffic Falls By 99%;Covid-19 Grounds 99..
AQ
07/28RYANAIR HLDGS : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07/28RYANAIR HLDGS : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
07/27Covid-19 Cases Surge in Spain, Threatening Tourism Recovery
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 071 M 3 635 M 3 635 M
Net income 2021 -660 M -781 M -781 M
Net Debt 2021 2 480 M 2 936 M 2 936 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 794 M 13 892 M 13 961 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 13,31 €
Last Close Price 10,82 €
Spread / Highest target 84,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael O'Leary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Julie O'Neill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-26.04%13 892
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-57.35%15 844
AIR CHINA LIMITED-39.19%12 578
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-31.49%10 413
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-63.97%9 236
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-24.10%8 861
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group