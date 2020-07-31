Ryanair to fight Irish travel restrictions in court

DUBLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - Ryanair has initiated
legal proceedings against Ireland, questioning the legality of
travel restrictions that have kept a quarantine policy in place
for all but 15 countries, the airline said on Friday.
The Irish carrier, Europe's largest budget airline, said it
had begun the action to challenge what it described as the Irish
government's "ineffective" green list of countries, for which a
14-day quarantine requirement does not apply.
Ireland has taken a more cautious approach to reopening its
economy and skies than many European countries. The green list,
announced on July 22, contained some popular destinations
Ryanair flies to, such as Italy and Greece, but not others
including Britain, France and Spain.
This list is due to be reviewed next week and is unlikely to
be enlarged.
The Irish Independent newspaper reported that Ryanair would
seek a judicial review and argue the list was not provided for
in legislation and parliament was denied the opportunity to
scrutinise it when it was put in place by way of public
announcement.
Asked about reports of a potential challenge by Ryanair on
Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the government
would wait to see what case the airline made but that the advice
from the authorities on travel was clear.
Ryanair, British Airways and easyJet
launched a similar challenge against the British government last
month, but said they would end the action after London scrapped
its 14-day quarantine rule for travellers coming from some of
the most popular tourist destinations.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Potter)