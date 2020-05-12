Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings plc    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ryanair : to resume 40% of July flights with new rules for passengers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 03:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS takes off before all international flights were cancelled in Riga

Ryanair on Tuesday confirmed it will return to 40% of its planned flight schedule from July 1 and will require passengers to wear face coverings and to ask crew permission to use the toilet.

The Irish airline, Europe's largest low-cost carrier, is to begin to fly 1,000 flights per day on July 1, up from a skeleton service of 30 flights per day it is currently operating, it said in a statement.

That will allow it to cover 90% of its pre-crisis network but fewer frequencies, it said.

This month CEO Michael O'Leary said Ryanair was likely to go from 40% of normal flights in July to 50% in August, but with at least half of the seats likely to be empty due to "anaemic demand".

As part of its COVID-19 response, Ryanair will require all passengers to fill out a form detailing the length of their planned visit and where they will stay, information that will be provided to EU governments to monitor quarantine measures.

Britain, one of Ryanair's three largest markets, plans to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in the country, a move that industry leaders on Monday said would worsen an already grave situation for the aviation sector.

Ryanair said it will disinfect all aircraft interiors every night and ban cash sales on board and encourage customers to check their temperature before traveling.

"Queuing for toilets will also be prohibited on board although toilet access will be made available to individual passengers upon request," the statement said.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
03:42aRyanair CEO says UK quarantine plan is idiotic, unenforceable
RE
03:24aRYANAIR : to resume 40% of July flights with new rules for passengers
RE
03:22aRYANAIR : to resume 40% of July flights with new rules for passengers
RE
02:37aRYANAIR : to Restore 40% of Flights in July
DJ
05/11EU to recommend airlines, travel firms offer vouchers valid for at least a ye..
RE
05/11WIZZ AIR TELLS UK : we need more detail on quarantine
RE
05/11WIZZ AIR TELLS UK : we need more detail on quarantine
RE
05/11British aviation bosses warn quarantine plans will damage sector
RE
05/11RYANAIR HLDGS : Credit Suisse maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/07No-frills tycoon Franke says low air fares no panacea for COVID-19 crisis
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 528 M
EBIT 2020 1 114 M
Net income 2020 881 M
Debt 2020 1 143 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
P/E ratio 2021 176x
EV / Sales2020 1,26x
EV / Sales2021 2,08x
Capitalization 9 619 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 13,14  €
Last Close Price 8,88  €
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 47,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael O'Leary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Kyran McLaughlin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-39.28%10 402
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-61.15%14 433
AIR CHINA LIMITED1.75%12 810
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED-1.34%9 256
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.23%8 651
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED1.43%8 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group