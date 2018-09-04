Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/04 09:12:09 am
14.27 EUR   +1.06%
RYANAIR : passenger numbers up 9 percent in strike-hit August
RE
RYANAIR : Aug traffic grows 9% to 13.8m customers
PU
RYANAIR : Ukraine Flights Take Off
PU
RYANAIR : AUG TRAFFIC GROWS 9% TO 13.8M CUSTOMERS

09/04/2018 | 08:17am CEST

RYANAIR AUG TRAFFIC GROWS 9% TO 13.8MCUSTOMERS

INCLUDES 0.5M LAUDA TRAFFIC FOR FIRST TIME

Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, today (4 Sep) released August traffic statistics as follows:

· Total traffic grew 9% to 13.8m with a 97% load factor

· Ryanair traffic grew 5% to 13.3m customers with a 97% load factor

· Lauda traffic was 0.5m customers with a 92% load factor

· ATC staff shortages and one unnecessary pilot strike (10 Aug) caused almost 550 flight cancellations in August compared to just 27 cancellations in August 17

Aug 17

Customers (LF)

Aug 18

Customers (LF)

Growth

Ryanair

12.7M (97%)

13.3M (97%)

+5%

Lauda

- -

0.5M (92%)

-

Total

12.7M (97%)

13.8M (97%)

+9%

Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs said:

'Ryanair's August traffic (which includes Lauda traffic for the first time) grew by 9% to 13.8m customers, while our load factor was unchanged at 97%, on the back of even lower fares.

Regrettably, over 100,000 Ryanair customers had their flights cancelled in August because of repeated ATC staff shortages in the UK, Germany and France, and one day of unnecessary pilot strikes. Ryanair, together with other European airlines, calls for urgent action by the EU Commission and Governments to correct these ATC staff shortages which are disrupting the travel plans of millions of Europe's consumers this summer.'

ENDS

Robin Kiely Piaras Kelly

Ryanair DAC Edelman Ireland

Tel: +353-1-9451949 Tel: +353-1-6789333

press@ryanair.com ryanair@edelman.com

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 06:16:08 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 819 M
EBIT 2019 1 491 M
Net income 2019 1 300 M
Debt 2019 334 M
Yield 2019 2,28%
P/E ratio 2019 12,76
P/E ratio 2020 11,67
EV / Sales 2019 2,10x
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
Capitalization 16 108 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 17,2 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-6.61%18 697
DELTA AIR LINES4.43%40 429
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC29.70%23 831
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-5.57%18 798
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP7.53%17 960
AIR CHINA LTD.-36.93%15 619
