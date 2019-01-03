Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings plc    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (RYA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RYANAIR : DEC TRAFFIC GROWS 12% TO 10.3m CUSTOMERS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 08:29am CET

RYANAIR DEC TRAFFIC GROWS 12%TO 10.3mCUSTOMERS

Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, today (3 Jan) released Dec traffic statistics as follows:

December

2017

2018 (LF)

Growth

Total

9.3m

10.3m (95%)

+12%

Ryanair

9.3m

10.0m (95%)

+9%

Laudamotion

-

0.3m (93%)

-

Rolling Annual

128.9m

139.2m (96%)

+8%

· Ryanair operated over 57,000 scheduled flights in December with over 81% arriving on time, delivering the best punctuality of any major EU airline.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 07:28:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
08:29aRYANAIR : DEC TRAFFIC GROWS 12% TO 10.3m CUSTOMERS
PU
2018Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ry..
BU
2018RYANAIR : Launches 3 New London Stansted Routes To Kalamata, Rodez & Vigo
PU
2018EUROPE MARKETS: Stoxx Europe 600 Ends At 2-year Low Amid Global Risk-off Sell..
DJ
2018RYANAIR : Donates 100,000 To ISPCC Childline
PU
2018RYANAIR ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Le..
BU
2018RYANAIR : Sports Tickets Now On Sale On Ryanair.com
PU
2018RYANAIR : Countdown To Leopardstown Ryanair Hurdle Under Way
PU
2018RYANAIR : To Fly Over 10m Customers For Christmas
PU
2018Royal London chairman Pennant-Rea to step down
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 693 M
EBIT 2019 1 275 M
Net income 2019 1 060 M
Debt 2019 733 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,37
P/E ratio 2020 10,29
EV / Sales 2019 1,65x
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
Capitalization 11 923 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 13,9 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-1.73%13 553
DELTA AIR LINES0.00%34 212
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC36.16%22 813
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-2.04%15 666
AIR CHINA LTD.0.00%15 100
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.15%14 000
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.