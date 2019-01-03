RYANAIR : DEC TRAFFIC GROWS 12% TO 10.3m CUSTOMERS

RYANAIR DEC TRAFFIC GROWS 12%TO 10.3mCUSTOMERS
Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, today (3 Jan) released Dec traffic statistics as follows:
|
December
|
2017
|
2018 (LF)
|
Growth
|
Total
|
9.3m
|
10.3m (95%)
|
+12%
|
Ryanair
|
9.3m
|
10.0m (95%)
|
+9%
|
Laudamotion
|
-
|
0.3m (93%)
|
-
|
Rolling Annual
|
128.9m
|
139.2m (96%)
|
+8%
· Ryanair operated over 57,000 scheduled flights in December with over 81% arriving on time, delivering the best punctuality of any major EU airline.
ENDS
