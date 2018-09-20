Log in
Ryanair : AGM Statement

09/20/2018 | 10:18am CEST

RYANAIR SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS BY LARGE MAJORITIES AT ITS AGM

Ryanair Holdings Plc today (20 Sept) held its 2018 AGM, during which shareholders approved all resolutions by large majorities. Details of the voting is set out in the table below.

As previously disclosed in the Company's 2018 Annual Report, Charlie McCreevy and Declan McKeon chose not to seek re-election at the AGM. Chairman David Bonderman sincerely thanked both Charlie and Declan for their substantial contribution over the last 8 years and welcomed both Emer Daly and Róisín Brennan as new members of the Board.

2018 AGM Resolutions

Votes in favour

1.

Accounts

98.7%

2.

Remuneration Report

87.9%

3 (a)

D. Bonderman

70.5%

(b)

M. Cawley

81.9%

(c)

S. McCarthy

99.7%

(d)

K. McLaughlin

66.8%

(e)

H. Millar

78.5%

(f)

D. Milliken

94.7%

(g)

M. O'Brien

99.1%

(h)

M. O'Leary

98.5%

(i)

J. O'Neill

96.0%

(j)

L. Phelan

96.0%

(k)

E. Daly

99.7%

(l)

R. Brennan

99.7%

4.

Auditors Remuneration

99.8%

5.

Allot Ordinary Shares

98.0%

6.

Disapply Pre-Emption Rights

99.0%

7.

Authority to Repurchase Shares

99.3%

ENDS.

For further information

please contact: Robin Kiely Piaras Kelly

Ryanair DAC Edelman Ireland

Tel: +353-1-9451949 Tel: +353-1-6789 333

press@ryanair.com ryanair@edelman.com

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 08:17:03 UTC
