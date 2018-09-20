Ryanair : AGM Statement

RYANAIR SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS BY LARGE MAJORITIES AT ITS AGM

Ryanair Holdings Plc today (20 Sept) held its 2018 AGM, during which shareholders approved all resolutions by large majorities. Details of the voting is set out in the table below.

As previously disclosed in the Company's 2018 Annual Report, Charlie McCreevy and Declan McKeon chose not to seek re-election at the AGM. Chairman David Bonderman sincerely thanked both Charlie and Declan for their substantial contribution over the last 8 years and welcomed both Emer Daly and Róisín Brennan as new members of the Board.

2018 AGM Resolutions

Votes in favour 1. Accounts 98.7% 2. Remuneration Report 87.9% 3 (a) D. Bonderman 70.5% (b) M. Cawley 81.9% (c) S. McCarthy 99.7% (d) K. McLaughlin 66.8% (e) H. Millar 78.5% (f) D. Milliken 94.7% (g) M. O'Brien 99.1% (h) M. O'Leary 98.5% (i) J. O'Neill 96.0% (j) L. Phelan 96.0% (k) E. Daly 99.7% (l) R. Brennan 99.7% 4. Auditors Remuneration 99.8% 5. Allot Ordinary Shares 98.0% 6. Disapply Pre-Emption Rights 99.0% 7. Authority to Repurchase Shares 99.3%

ENDS.

