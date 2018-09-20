Ryanair : AGM Statement

RYANAIR SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS BY LARGE MAJORITIES AT ITS AGM
Ryanair Holdings Plc today (20 Sept) held its 2018 AGM, during which shareholders approved all resolutions by large majorities. Details of the voting is set out in the table below.
As previously disclosed in the Company's 2018 Annual Report, Charlie McCreevy and Declan McKeon chose not to seek re-election at the AGM. Chairman David Bonderman sincerely thanked both Charlie and Declan for their substantial contribution over the last 8 years and welcomed both Emer Daly and Róisín Brennan as new members of the Board.
2018 AGM Resolutions
|
|
|
Votes in favour
|
1.
|
Accounts
|
98.7%
|
2.
|
Remuneration Report
|
87.9%
|
3 (a)
|
D. Bonderman
|
70.5%
|
(b)
|
M. Cawley
|
81.9%
|
(c)
|
S. McCarthy
|
99.7%
|
(d)
|
K. McLaughlin
|
66.8%
|
(e)
|
H. Millar
|
78.5%
|
(f)
|
D. Milliken
|
94.7%
|
(g)
|
M. O'Brien
|
99.1%
|
(h)
|
M. O'Leary
|
98.5%
|
(i)
|
J. O'Neill
|
96.0%
|
(j)
|
L. Phelan
|
96.0%
|
(k)
|
E. Daly
|
99.7%
|
(l)
|
R. Brennan
|
99.7%
|
4.
|
Auditors Remuneration
|
99.8%
|
5.
|
Allot Ordinary Shares
|
98.0%
|
6.
|
Disapply Pre-Emption Rights
|
99.0%
|
7.
|
Authority to Repurchase Shares
|
99.3%
ENDS.
For further information
please contact: Robin Kiely Piaras Kelly
Ryanair DAC Edelman Ireland
Tel: +353-1-9451949 Tel: +353-1-6789 333
press@ryanair.com ryanair@edelman.com
Disclaimer
Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 08:17:03 UTC